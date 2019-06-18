 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs England Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:18 June 2019 21:56 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Afghanistan from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Afghanistan vs England Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AFG vs ENG Latest Score

39.6 overs (0 Run) Well stopped! This is full and outside off, it is jammed out to point. The fielder dives to his left and saves a run.

39.5 overs (1 Run) On the body, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.

39.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, this is flicked towards deep square leg for one.

39.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Outside off, Shahidi looks to hit it on the leg side but misses.

39.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.

39.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided through point for one.

38.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.

38.5 overs (2 Runs) Now the conventional sweep through square leg for a brace.

38.4 overs (2 Runs) Reverse sweep and it has been hit nicely through point. The fielder in the deep runs to his right, dives and saves two for his team.

38.3 overs (0 Run) The batter comes down the track and strokes it to mid off.

38.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked towards mid-wicket for one.

38.1 overs (0 Run) Makes room and Rashid follows him. Afghan looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.

37.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one and fuller in length, Shahidi looks to go hard at it but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.

37.5 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, this is blocked out.

37.4 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batter, it is worked through square leg for one.

37.3 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side on off, this is hit to mid off for a quick run.

37.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Afghan pulls it through square leg for one.

37.1 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Afghan hangs his bat out but gets beaten.

Chris Woakes is back on!

36.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end as Shahidi works it with the turn to mid-wicket.

36.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Afghan pulls it through backward square leg for one.

36.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through the offside.

36.3 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. Keeps it out.

36.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept and swept nicely! Afghan sees the line is outside off so he goes down on one knee, sweeps it through square leg and the ball beats the dive of the fielder in the deep and a boundary results. ENG vs AFG: Match 24: Asghar Afghan hits Adil Rashid for a 4! Afghanistan 184/3 (36.2 Ov). Target: 398; RRR: 15.66

36.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.

35.6 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Shahidi plays it to point.

35.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Jofra Archer. Length delivery on the pads, Shahidi flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary. ENG vs AFG: Match 24: Hashmatullah Shahidi hits Jofra Archer for a 4! Afghanistan 180/3 (35.5 Ov). Target: 398; RRR: 15.39

35.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Shahidi plays it to point.

35.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a bouncer outside off, Shahidi does not bother to play at it.

35.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Shahidi looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.

35.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Afghan flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.

35.1 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length delivery, Afghan pulls it over mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 England vs Afghanistan, Match 24
