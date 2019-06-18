39.6 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Morgan plays it towards covers for a single. 13 runs have come from the over. Big over for England.
Live Score
39.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Root drives it towards mid off for a single.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Joe defends it out.
39.4 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Flighted delivery on leg, Morgan looks to flick but misses it.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over. This is excellent batting from the skipper. Floated delivery on leg, Morgan sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. 250 up for England.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Morgan comes forward to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes to the slip region.
39.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerful shot from the skipper. This is his sixth maximum. Flighted delivery on middle, Morgan plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a maximum.
38.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Root works it towards short fine leg. He wants a run but is sent back.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Morgan now eases this down to long on for one.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Root brings out the reverse sweep, hits it through cover-point but only for one.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Morgan chips it over cover and takes one.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Morgan guides it to point.
Mohammad Nabi is back into the attack.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the batsman, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
37.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
37.4 overs (2 Runs) Plays the sweep and hits it through square leg for two.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is guided towards short third man.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back! He has kept it tight. Afghanistan need a breakthrough. Can he provide it?
36.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Root flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 11 runs have come from the over and 29 runs have come from the last two overs.
36.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length delivery, Root pulls it over mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
36.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. Zadran bowls short and outside off, Root cuts it over point for a boundary.
36.3 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on leg, Root flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
36.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length on off, Morgan looks to guide but gets it off the glove. It goes towards third man for a single.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Root plays it towards point for a single.
DRINKS! England have been going all guns blazing and a good partnership is going between Joe Root and Eoin Morgan. Joe Root is looking all set for his third hundred in this World Cup. On the other hand, Afghanistan have looked toothless in their bowling and have been very wayward till now.
35.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is hit even better than the first biggie! Once again it is a half-tracker by Rashid. Morgan rocks back and pulls it hard and over the backward square leg fence. this went further than the last one. Another expensive over by Rashid. Today, is just not his day. Also, the fifty-run stand is up and it has come up in quick time. The stand is providing the much-needed impetus for England.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Another ball outside off, it is once again guided to short third man.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, this is guided to short third man.
35.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time he has nailed it! Short and on middle, it sits up to be hit. Morgan goes back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence. That is the longer part of the ground but Morgan had hit it right off the middle.
35.2 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! Once again that is horribly misjudged! Afghanistan have been very poor in the field. Morgan looks for the slog sweep but only manages to get a top edge. It goes high up in the air towards deep mid-wicket. Zadran initially runs in, then realizes that the ball is going over his head. He tracks back and looks to take it with one hand but fails to do so. To add salt to the wound, it trickles over the fence. This could prove very costly as we all know how dangerous Morgan can be.
35.1 overs (2 Runs) Once again Rashid is too short and width is offered. Morgan goes back and slaps it through cover for two. 200 up for England.