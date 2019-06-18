34.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through the offside. One run added to the total.
Live Score
34.4 overs (1 Run) This time connects with the sweep shot and hits it through square leg for one.
34.4 overs (3 Runs) The leg spinner down the leg side, Shahidi looks to sweep but misses. Buttler fails to collect it and it goes towards fine leg for two. Wide has been signaled.
34.3 overs (2 Runs) Another slider outside off, this is guided past point for two.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, this is pulled through square leg for one.
34.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Afghan is in! Floated outside off, Asghar looks to sweep but misses. Buttler whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that AA is in.
A stumping appeal has been taken upstairs. England don't seem confident.
33.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED BY BAIRSTOW AGAIN! A short one on middle, the batter looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes high up in the air towards fine leg. JB there runs to his left, gets two hands to it but spills it. Jonny has not had a good day in the field.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Goes short again, this time it is outside off. Afghan looks to upper cut it but misses.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Another short one outside off, Afghan looks to pull again but misses.
33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He surely did not want to hit it that straight but he gets the desired result. Short and around middle, Afghan pulls it past mid on for a boundary.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, blocked.
33.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Runs leaking now! Short and outside off, this is cut through point for a couple. 50-run stand up, it has come up in quick time. The two batters have shown good intent so far. Need to continue the good work.
Jofra Archer is back on!
32.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Second in the over! Shahidi is the man who hits it this time. Brilliant use of the feet by him. He gets to the pitch of it and lofts it over mid off. It carries over the fence. Afghanistan have decided to step on the gas here. 27 from the last two.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, this is hit to mid off.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
32.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot that is! Afghan comes down the track, gets close to the delivery and hits it over the mid-wicket stand for a biggie. The thing is, he went against the turn so it was a high risk shot. Came off though.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is kept out.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Floated outside off, Afghan looks to sweep. He swung so hard that he lost his balance, misses the ball but both his feet are inside the crease.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball. Bowls a bouncer, Shahidi does well to duck under it.
31.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Innovative shot. Short delivery, Shahidi looks to pull but it goes off the top edge over long on for a maximum.
31.4 overs (2 Runs) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They manage to come back for the second.
31.3 overs (1 Run) What happened there? Full on middle, Afghan drives it straight past the bowler. It goes towards mid off where the fielder goes for a direct hit at the keeper's end but misses as it hits the footmark in that area. The batsmen take a single in the process.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Shahidi shuffles across and flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
31.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Length delivery on leg, Shahidi flicks it over fine leg for a boundary.
30.6 overs (0 Run) On off, this is blocked.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is hit to mid on.
30.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
30.3 overs (1 Run) The googly and fuller on middle, this is swept through square leg for one.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Shahidi looks to defend but ends up playing inside the line. Beaten.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on middle, this is hit to the left of the bowler who dives and saves a run.