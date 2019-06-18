34.6 overs (0 Run) Root misses out there! A full toss outside off, Root is a touch early in the drive, it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket. A good over by Zadran.
34.5 overs (2 Runs) Short and around off, Root pulls it through mid-wicket for two.
34.4 overs (1 Run) This time does manage to guide it down to third man for one.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Edge but well short! Slower one and outside off, Morgan looks to guide it down to third man but gets an outside edge which goes on the bounce to the keeper.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Length and around off, this one comes back in a little. Morgan looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Goes very full on off, Morgan hits it to mid off.
Dawlat Zadran is back into the attack.
33.6 overs (3 Runs) Three to end the over! 7 from it! Shorter and outside off, Morgan cuts it past the diving point fielder. The man in the deep runs to his right, dives and saves a run for his side.
33.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, Morgan slaps it through point and the batsmen take two.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Another one on off, Morgan defends it nicely.
33.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Root brings the sweep shot out, hits it through square leg for one.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
Rashid Khan is back into the attack.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Morgan chips it but on the bounce to the fielder at mid off. So a good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, this is driven to mid off.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Works it with the angle towards square leg.
32.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
32.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation and it pays off! Morgan brings out the reverse sweep. He does not get it off the middle but hits it well enough to get it over short third man and for a boundary.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Root! England's man with the bat in this World Cup continues to impress. His 32nd in this format. He works it towards backward square leg and gets to the other end quickly. He has a chance to become the only batsman with three centuries in a single World Cup edition for England.
31.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Root pulls it through mid-wicket for one. A huge over this, 15 from it.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Root guides it to point.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
31.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Morgan is on the charge here! Consecutive maximums! This just clears the ropes. Uses his feet and gets to the pitch of the ball. Lofts it over mid on and clears the long on fence.
31.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Takes full toll of the Free Hit. Top shot. This was a very slow delivery, 95 KPH. Morgan waits, waits and then finally pulls it with all his might over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
FREE HIT TIME!
31.2 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Naib has overstepped. He bowls it on a length and around off, this is pushed to cover. A freebie for Morgan on the next ball.
31.1 overs (0 Run) A bit of comedy! Morgan looks to go after Naib. He skips down the track but does not get the desired length. He looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge onto the pads and then the ball rolls towards the off side. Morgan wants a run but then is sent back. The bowler initially goes for it but the fielder from point gets to it before the bowler. He scores a direct hit but Morgan is well in despite dropping his bat. Replays later on show that the bowler almost pulled Morgan back, it was playfully but would have been interesting if Morgan would have been short due to that.
30.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated delivery on off, Root plays it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Morgan flicks it towards square leg for a single.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Morgan lets it go.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled by Nabi. Tossed up just outside off, Morgan looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes to the slip region.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Morgan plays it to mid-wicket.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Root cuts it through point for a single.