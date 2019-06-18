29.6 overs (1 Run) Goes short again, this time it is at chest height. Shahidi works it by hoping through the leg side for one.
The Afghan physio is out and so is the English physio. They are having a concussion check on him. Good news is that Shahidi is up on his feet and shows the thumbs up. Also, a change of helmet for him.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Right on the helmet! The batsman is down on the ground. Not good signs! This is quick and on the body of the batter. Shahidi looks to duck under it but is slow to do so. Hits him right on the helmet.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Goes short again but this is outside off, this does not bounce as much as Wood wanted it to. Afghan pulls it towards wide mid on for one.
29.3 overs (0 Run) OUCH! Short again and it is at a good height. Afghan fends at it awkwardly onto the leg side.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, HS looks to drive but the ball goes off the outside edge and down to third man for one.
29.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to the left of the bowler. Shahidi sets off but is sent back. Rightly so as Wood scores a direct hit at the keeper's end. Shahidi was well in though.
28.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Short delivery on middle, Afghan pulls it towards fine leg for a boundary. 12 runs have come from the over. Big over for Afghanistan.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Shahidi comes down the track and plays it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen change ends.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Afghan drives it towards covers for a run.
28.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Marvellous! Flighted delivery on middle, Afghan comes down the track and lofts it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Afghan drives it to covers.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Afghan plays it to covers.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Shahidi hops and defends it onto the ground.
27.4 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, this is kept out.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Afghan hops and looks to defend but the ball goes off the outer half towards point for one.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Nasty delivery! This is a bumper and a well-directed one. Afghan looks to fend at it by taking his eyes off the ball but it hits his glove.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Shahidi hops and guides it down to third man for one.
26.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lands it on off and then gets it to turn away sharply. Afghan looks to defend but is beaten by the away turn.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Afghan dances down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. He keeps it out.
26.4 overs (0 Run) This is worked with the turn through square leg for one.
26.3 overs (1 Run) This is worked with the turn through square leg for one.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Shahidi goes back and slaps it through covers for one.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Afghan keeps it out.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Afghan blocks it off the back foot.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Shahidi guides it towards third man for a run.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer outside off, Shahidi does well to duck under it.
25.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shahidi defends it out.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Shahidi plays it to mid on.