29.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a successful over! Length and around off, this is kept out.
Live Score
Skipper Eoin Morgan is the new batsman in at No.4.
29.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught and bowled! The captain delivers when his team needed him too. Very, very good catch this but it is a soft dismissal and Bairstow will be disappointed. Naib bowls another slower one, this one is shorter in length. Bairstow pushes it back firmly but uppishly towards the bowler. He reacts quickly and takes a good low catch in his followthrough. Flexes his biceps in celebration. End of the 120-run stand. Bairstow misses out on a well-deserved ton. He has done his job though. Will England now capitalize on the foundation laid or will Afghanistan fightback?
29.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one and on off, this is hit to cover. Just the single from the first 4 balls.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
29.2 overs (0 Run) One more slower one, Bairstow strokes it towards mid on. The mid-wicket fielder runs across to stop that. Bairstow wants a run but Root waits to see if it passes the fielder. It does not and a run is not taken.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Root guides it through point for one.
28.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! This is worked with soft hands towards deep mid-wicket. The batters run the first quickly and go for the second. They make it. 5 from the over, Mujeeb continues to bowl well.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, it is kept out.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
28.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards square leg for one.
28.2 overs (1 Run) This time Root manages to hit it away from the bowler and down to long on for one.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Well done! Flatter and on middle, Root pushes it to the right of the bowler who runs to that direction, dives and saves a run.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back with figures of 6-0-18-0.
27.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Driven through the covers by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it towards square leg for a single.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Jonny drives it back towards the bowler.
27.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Bairstow nudges it to leg side.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Root dabs it towards third man for a single.
Gulbadin Naib is back into the attack.
26.6 overs (1 Run) A single as Root pushes it through covers. 10 from this over as well. Runs leaking now.
26.5 overs (1 Run) JB now works this through square leg and gets to the other end.
26.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dismissed! A flat six! 150 up. Bairstow makes room and also comes down the track, he gets to the pitch of the ball and smashes it straight and over the long off fence. He may have decided to cut loose here.
26.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Fired on the pads, Jonny looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and rolls towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Bairstow flat-bats it to mid off.
25.6 overs (1 Run) A powerful stroke but just for one. Full again by Rashid. JB hits it hard down to long on and retains strike.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
25.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bairstow is scoring runs at ease against Rashid. Another boundary to his name. Very full and on off, Bairstow creams it through covers. The fielder in the deep runs to his right and dives but fails to stop it. Also, the 100-run stand is up. The two are laying the foundation for a huge score here.
25.3 overs (0 Run) On off, JB defends it.
25.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Root strokes it down to long on for one.