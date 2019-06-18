24.6 overs (0 Run) The googly which lands on middle, it spins back sharply. Afghan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
Asghar Afghan is the next batsman in.
24.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Shah has been dismissed of a full toss! He can't believe it. Rashid though is a happy, happy man. He gives this a lot of flight and it ends up being a full toss. Rahmat hits hard uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. It is the longer part of the ground and he does not get the power he would have wanted behind the shot. It goes to Bairstow who takes a good catch moving to his left. The opener got a chance to redeem himself and he did not make a mistake. The bowling change works wonders and a decent innings by Shah comes to an end. He though will be disappointed to not get to his half ton.
24.4 overs (0 Run) The leg spinner on middle, Shah defends it.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shahidi keeps it out towards cover for one.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it on off, this is hit to mid off.
24.1 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on middle, Shah looks to push at it but the ball goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
Adil Rashid is into the attack.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Shah plays this late and down towards third man for one. The fifty-run stand is up between the two. The way they have played though, seems like they aren't going for the win here and are happy to just bat.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, Shah evades it at the very end.
23.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman gets a bottom edge of the bat on that one.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Closer to the off pole, Rahmat looks to guide it down to third man but the ball is too close to play that shot. He ends up chopping it to the keeper.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
23.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and around off, this is guided to point.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Shah keeps it out.
22.5 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Rahmat flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
22.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Shah plays it to covers.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Shah defends it off the back foot.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Rahmat plays it to point.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Shah defends it off the front foot.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Shah glances it to fine leg and keeps the strike with a single.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle. Misses yorker by a mere inches. Shahidi milks it towards mid on and takes a quick run.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Full now outside off, Rahmat nudges it to sweeper cover and gets to the other end.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Shahidi strokes it to third man and gets a single.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Now bowls it on the good length area, Shahidi taps it towards cover and looks for a quick single but he does not get it.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is on middle, Shahidi ducks under it.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Shahidi plays it towards point for a single.
20.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Tossed up delivery just outside off, Shahidi looks to defend but misses it due to the turn on this one.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Rahmat plays it towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
20.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Flighted delivery on leg, Shah tickles it towards fine leg for a boundary.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shahidi comes down the track and plays it towards covers for a run.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Shah flicks it towards square leg for a single.