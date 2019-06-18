 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs England Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:18 June 2019 20:32 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Afghanistan from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Afghanistan vs England Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AFG vs ENG Latest Score

19.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Shah guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.

19.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again and this is guided to point.

19.4 overs (1 Run) Goes full this time, Shahidi works it wide of mid on for one.

19.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Shahidi looks to push it through the off side but gets beaten.

19.2 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle, there is extra bounce on this one. Hits the glove of Shahidi as he tries to keep it out.

19.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Rahmat guides it down to third man for one.

18.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Shahidi keeps it out. Afghanistan need 315 runs in 186 balls.

18.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Shahidi defends it off the back foot.

18.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Rahmat comes down the track and flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.

18.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Shah defends it out.

18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short on off, Shah looks to guide but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary. ENG vs AFG: Match 24: Rahmat Shah hits Moeen Ali for a 4! Afghanistan 82/2 (18.2 Ov). Target: 398; RRR: 9.98

18.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Shah looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.

17.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Shahidi evades it.

17.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Back of a length and around off, this is angled away. Shahidi hangs his bat out and gets beaten.

17.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and outside off, this is carved through cover-point for an easy two.

17.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Shah looks to play it with an angled bat. The ball goes off the inner half on the leg side and the batters take one.

17.2 overs (0 Run) A good short one, Shah looks to pull but misses.

17.1 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the pads, Shah looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.

Ben Stokes is into the attack now!

DRINKS!

16.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Shahidi drives it towards mid off.

16.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Shah drives it towards mid on for a run.

16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has gone all the way! Mid off was up and inside the circle but it wouldn't have mattered as it went into the stands. Tossed up delivery on middle, Shah comes down the track and lofts it over long off for a biggie. A welcome boundary for Afghanistan. ENG vs AFG: Match 24: It's a SIX! Rahmat Shah hits Moeen Ali. Afghanistan 74/2 (16.4 Ov). Target: 398; RRR: 9.72

16.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Shahidi drives it towards mid off for a single.

16.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Shahidi drives it back towards the bowler where Moeen Ali does well to stop it with a dive.

16.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shah drives it towards covers for a single.

15.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it.

15.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is blocked.

15.4 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles it on off, it is blocked.

15.3 overs (0 Run) A fumble may have saved Rahmat there! This is pushed to mid off. Shahidi wants a run and Shah responds. Shahidi then stops and asks Rahmat to go back. The mid off fielder gets to the ball but does not collect it cleanly. Could have been close had he scored a direct hit.

15.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is blocked.

15.1 overs (0 Run) Short and on the body, the batter ducks under it.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 England vs Afghanistan, Match 24
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs England Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs England Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.