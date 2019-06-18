14.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Shahidi guides it through point.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Shah looks to cut but ends up chopping it to the point region for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Wrong end! This is tossed up on off, Rahmat drops it on the off side and he wants a run, sets off but then is sent back. Buttler gets to the ball quickly but fires it at the bowler's end.
14.3 overs (0 Run) This is played with the angle to mid-wicket.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Another good delivery! Lands it on off and then slants it away. Shahidi plays inside the line and lets it go.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, the batter strokes it to mid on.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Bends his back on this one and lands it around off, this one takes off. Shahidi hops and looks to defend but gets beaten.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Bangs this one short and on middle, Shahidi ducks under it. It has been wided for height.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Afghanistan won't mind how they come as long as they come. Fuller and on off, angles away. Shahidi looks to push at it but the ball goes off the outside edge. Between first slip and gully for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, HS shoulders arms to this one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Shahidi looks to defend but it goes off the outer half to point.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shahidi plays it towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Shahidi defends it off the front foot.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Shah nudges it towards square leg for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Shahidi flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Shahidi defends it off the back foot.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Naib makes room and cuts it towards point for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket. They take one, think of a second but then bail out. End of a successful first by Wood.
Hashmatullah Shahidi walks out to bat next.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! An excellent catch by Buttler sees the back of Naib. Wood makes an impact straightaway. This was too quick for Naib. Wood bangs it short and on middle, it hurries onto the batsman. Naib looks to pull but is way too late. The ball hits the top edge and goes high up in the air towards fine leg. Buttler runs after it and takes it with a dive forward. A decent innings from Naib comes to an end. He played with intent but needed to continue.
11.4 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batsman, Shah works it through mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Another length ball on off, this is defended onto the ground.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this one is blocked.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and tails back in a little. Shah pushes it to mid on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Rahmat nudges it towards square leg for a run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Naib flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, the skipper defends it out.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Naib defends it off the back foot.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rahmat drives it towards mid on for a single.