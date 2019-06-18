 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:18 June 2019 16:02 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Afghanistan from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
ENG vs AFG Latest Score

14.6 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Root nudges it to leg side.

14.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Bairstow nudges it towards the leg side for a single.

14.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Jonny plays it to point.

14.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Root flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.

14.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Bairstow drives it to long on for a single.

14.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Root drives it to long on for a single.

Mohammad Nabi is back into the attack.

13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Flatter and on off, this is guided to point. So no real purchase after the first ball and what looked like could be a testing over for the English batters has gone for 8.

13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lovely hit! This is right in the arc of Bairstow. Full and on off, the spin is out of contention so he hits through the line, over the bowler's head and it clears the fence with ease. First of the game. ENG vs AFG: Match 24: It's a SIX! Jonny Bairstow hits Rahmat Shah. England 68/1 (13.5 Ov). CRR: 4.91

13.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.

13.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.

13.2 overs (1 Run) The slider this time, Bairstow guides it towards point for one.

13.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a beauty! Shah gives it air and lands it on off. JB lunges and looks to defend. The ball turns away sharply and beats the outside edge. Good signs this for Afghanistan. They have a world class leg spinner in their team and he will be licking his fingers after seeing that delivery.

Rahmat Shah is on now! He bowled a handy spell against New Zealand.

12.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! On the stumps, this is pushed to mid on. A tight start by the skipper.

Joe Root pulls out before the bowler delivers. Seems Root was not ready.

12.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Root strokes it back to the bowler.

12.4 overs (0 Run) Almost chops it on! Shorter and outside off, Root looks to guide it down to third man but the ball is too close to play that shot. It goes off the inside edge, past the off pole and towards the keeper.

12.3 overs (1 Run) Edgy run! Fuller and outside off, shapes away a little. Bairstow looks to drive but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for one.

12.2 overs (0 Run) A seam-up delivery this time and it is on a length and around off, this is kept out.

12.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one and it is outside off, Bairstow lets it be.

Skipper Gulbadin Naib is into the attack.

11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over and it is an expensive start from Nabi. He bowls a poor delivery here. Short and outside off, Root plays it late, gets it past point and the ball races to the fence. ENG vs AFG: Match 24: Joe Root hits Mohammad Nabi for a 4! England 59/1 (12.0 Ov). CRR: 4.91

11.5 overs (1 Run) JB works it through mid-wicket with the turn for one.

11.4 overs (1 Run) This is eased through mid on for one.

11.3 overs (1 Run) Bairstow shuffles right across, Nabi bowls the straighter one on off. Nabi guides it towards point for one.

11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Picked his spot nicely there! Bairstow sees there is no deep mid-wicket, he goes down on one knee and plays the slog sweep to this ball on middle, hits it over mid-wicket and bags a boundary. ENG vs AFG: Match 24: Jonny Bairstow hits Mohammad Nabi for a 4! England 52/1 (11.2 Ov). CRR: 4.58

11.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is worked to mid-wicket.

Mohammad Nabi is on now! He has been one of the strike bowlers for Afghanistan and he has been the leading wicket-takers for Afghanistan in this World Cup.

10.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Root defends it off the front foot.

10.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Joe flicks it to mid-wicket.

10.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Root plays it back towards the bowler.

10.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it towards leg side for a run.

10.2 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Bairstow defends it out.

10.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Root flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 England vs Afghanistan, Match 24
