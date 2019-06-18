4.4 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Shah lunges and defends it onto the ground.
4.3 overs (0 Run) EDGED AND DROPPED! A very straightforward chance there! Woakes is not happy and rightly so. This is on the fuller side and around off, shapes away a touch. Shah hangs his bat out the ball goes off the outside edge and straight to Bairstow at first slip. He fails to hang on, Root at second slip looks to take it on the rebound but it falls away from him.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Tightens his line and the bowls it on off, Rahmat defends it out.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot for the first boundary of this innings! Slightly short and outside off, Rahmat Shah gets on top of the bounce and slaps it through covers for a boundary.
Chris Woakes has some issue with the landing area and the groundstaff are trying to solve the problem out there. Also, the Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib is down. We don't know what exactly the issue is.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Quick! Short and around off, it skids through. Naib is beaten for pace as he looks to pull.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Naib stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and on the body, Naib pulls it behind square on the leg side and takes two.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Well played and good running! Length and around off, this is pushed towards cover for a quick run.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Brute of a delivery! Fractionally short and this one zips through. Rahmat does well to pull his bat out of the way right at the end.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side on off, this is guided to point.
2.6 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY TO END! Fuller and it initially angles into the off pole which means the batsman has to play at it. Moves away in the end and beats the outside edge as Naib looks to push at it.
2.5 overs (0 Run) First shot out of aggression! Length and around off, Naib looks to hoick it over the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length again on off, Rahmat looks to push it through the off side but it goes off the inner half to mid on.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Another quick run! Shah is off the mark. He drops it on the off side and gets to the other end.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is defended.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Naib stands tall and pushes it towards mid off for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A little too wide outside off, it is left alone. End of a successful first by Archer.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! Back of a length on off, it straightens a touch. Rahmat initially looks to defend it but then pulls his bat out of the way.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Goes for the yorker on off, Rahmat is up for it, he jams it out.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahmat stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
Rahmat Shah is the next batsman in.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Drags it on! Jofra Archer strikes on his second ball itself. Not the best of deliveries though. It is on a length and outside off, Noor Ali throws his bat at it away from the body. He only manages an inside edge which crashes into the stumps. Afghanistan have been rocked early. Exactly what you don't want chasing a huge target.
1.1 overs (3 Runs) Good fielding! Slightly fuller and on off, Naib just uses the pace and strokes it through mid off. Woakes gives it a chase and manages to push it back in. The umpires do go upstairs to check and replays show, the effort is a good one. Afghanistan are underway!
Jofra Archer to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Woakes bowls it on a good length on leg, Zadran looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. Just 1 run of the first over. Good start from England.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Zadran defends it out.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a good length on off, Noor defends it off the front foot.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Zadran defends it off the back foot.
0.3 over (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Zadran looks to flick but misses it.
0.2 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Beauty of a delivery. That nips back in and cuts him into half. On a good length on middle, Zadran looks to defend but misses it due to the inswing on this one.
0.1 over (0 Run) Woakes starts with a good length delivery outside off, Zadran plays it to point.
We are back for the chase. The England players and the umpires walk out to the middle. Noor Ali Zadran and Gulbadin Naib will open the batting for Afghanistan. Chris Woakes will start the proceedings for England.