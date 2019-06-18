1.6 overs (0 Run) A good nut to end! On off and it is on a length, Vince guides it to point.
Live Score
1.5 overs (1 Run) This time it is a little too straight, JB works it through square leg for another single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Misfield and it costs Afghanistan a run! Another ball on a length, Vince pushes it towards mid on. The fielder does not stop it cleanly and a single is taken.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Learns quickly does the bowler! He goes fuller and on off, Vince defends it out.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! First boundary of the day! Short and that is not going to trouble Vince at that pace. He pulls it on the front foot and the ball races away to the mid-wicket fence. That made a cracking sound of the bat.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Bairstow is underway now! He gets a ball on his body, he works it down to fine leg and gets to the other end.
Dawlat Zadran to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) The last ball is on the stumps, Vince lunges and blocks it out. So a tight start by Mujeeb.
0.5 over (0 Run) Well bowled and well played! This lands around off, Vince initially looks to defend but then sees the ball straightens so pulls his bat out of the way.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Another brace! Fuller in length and once again this drifts into the batter, Vince works it through wide long on for one.
0.3 over (0 Run) Flatter this time and around off, this one holds its line. Vince looks to defend but it goes off the outer half towards point.
0.2 over (2 Runs) England and Vince are off the mark! This delivery is a little too straight. Vince works it through mid-wicket and the batters take two. Good running.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good start by Mujeeb! Gets this one to drift back in a long way from outside off. Vince strokes it back to the bowler.
Done and dusted with the National Anthems! We are all set for the action to get underway! The Afghanistan players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the English openers, Jonny Bairstow and James Vince. The latter will face the first ball of the game. Mujeeb will start proceedings for Afghanistan with the first new ball. Here we go...
Time for the National Anthems! The two teams make their way out to the middle. Afghanistan will sing their first and then it will be England's turn.
Afghanistan Plying XI - Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Gulbadin Naib (C), Najibullah Zadran (In for Hazrat Zazai), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (In for Aftab Alam), Dawlat Zadran (In for Hamid Hassan).
England Playing XI - Jonny Bairstow, James Vince (In for Jason Roy), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali (In for Liam Plunkett), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
Afghanistan skipper, Gulbadin Naib says they would have batted first as well had they won the toss. On the teams performance he says they are disappointed with their batting performance and are looking to bat better and put good runs on the board. He reckons that they have a chance to bowl well today and restrict the opposition to a chasable score. Naib informs they have three changes for this game as Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Najibullah replace Aftab Alam, Hazrat Zazai and Hamid Hassan.
England skipper, Eoin Morgan says that unfortunately Roy misses out and on the pitch he reckons he says it will be a good pitch. Morgan also credits the groundstaff for getting things ready as weather has not been good. On the pitch, Morgan says it looks like a good wicket. Morgan informs, Roy and Plunkett miss out and James Vince and Moeen Ali replace them.
TOSS - Let's see who walks out for England. It is their regular skipper Eoin Morgan. So he is fine and has the coin in hand for the toss. Up it goes, Afghanistan skipper, Gulbadin Naib calls Heads but it lands as Tails. ENGLAND OPT TO BAT FIRST.
PITCH REPORT - Michael Atherton starts by saying that we have a good weather today. Says the boundaries straight are bigger which will help the Afghan spinners. Informs us that it is the same pitch that was used for the game between India and Pakistan. Michael Clarke from the other end says this pitch will help the spinners and states it is a very dry surface. Clarke also states that we might see inconsistent spin like we witnessed in the match between India and Pakistan. He reckons the slower the spinners bowl the more the ball will spin. Clarke further states that there will be no swing and seam and it will be a good pitch to bat on. He reckons that it will be a high scoring game.
Welcome to the coverage of match no. 24 between England and Afghanistan. The visitors are at the foot end of the table and will need to bring their A game against the No.1 ODI side if they want to upset this destructive English side. The host will be looking to put aside this troubled Afghan side and pile on their misery en route topping the league standing. Can Afghanistan spring a surprise or will the predictable happen? Stay tuned to find out as the toss is not far away.