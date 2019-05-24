 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England Captain Eoin Morgan Expected To Make World Cup Opener After Injury Scare

Updated: 24 May 2019 22:49 IST

England have climbed to the top of the ODI rankings under leadership of Eoin Morgan, who is also a key member of their powerful batting line-up.

England Captain Eoin Morgan Expected To Make World Cup Opener After Injury Scare
Eoin Morgan suffered a "small fracture" to his left index finger at Hampshire's ground. © Twitter

England captain Eoin Morgan suffered a "small fracture" to his left index finger on Friday, but is expected to be fit in time for the hosts' World Cup opener against South Africa next week. Morgan was practising with his teammates at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton ahead of Saturday's unofficial World Cup warm-up against Australia when he took a blow during catching drills. It was a major scare for England just six days before the World Cup favourites start their bid to win the competition for the first time, but there was relatively good news for Morgan after an X-ray showed the damage wasn't as bad as feared.

"England captain Eoin Morgan has sustained a small flake fracture to his left index finger," an ECB statement said.

"He will not take part in the match (against Australia), but is expected to make a full recovery and be available for England's opening ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday May 30."

Morgan, 32, was one of 14 players preparing at Hampshire's ground, with Joe Root absent on personal business. He has played 222 one-day internationals and averages 39.64 after hitting 12 centuries and 45 half-centuries.

England have climbed to the top of the ODI rankings under leadership of Morgan, who is also a key member of their powerful batting line-up.

England spinner Liam Dawson did not witness the incident but said the feeling from his team-mates was the Dublin-born left-hander's injury was not serious.

"I was batting on the other side, so I didn't know what went on. When I came back to the dressing room a couple of the lads were talking," Dawson said.

"I just heard he got hit on the finger. I don't think it's too bad."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Eoin Morgan World Cup 2019 Cricket England vs South Africa, Match 1
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Eoin Morgan suffered a "small fracture" to his left index finger
  • He is expected to be fit in time for England's World Cup opener
  • Morgan was practising with his teammates at the Ageas Bowl
Related Articles
England Captain Eoin Morgan Expected To Make World Cup Opener After Injury Scare
England Captain Eoin Morgan Expected To Make World Cup Opener After Injury Scare
England Obsessed To Reach 500 Before Anyone Else In World Cup: Virat Kohli
England Obsessed To Reach 500 Before Anyone Else In World Cup: Virat Kohli
Team Profile, England: Hosts Desperate To Break World Cup Duck, Justify Favourites Tag
Team Profile, England: Hosts Desperate To Break World Cup Duck, Justify Favourites Tag
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler's 50-Ball Ton Sets Up Dramatic Win For England Over Pakistan
England Skipper Eoin Morgan Slams Alex Hales
England Skipper Eoin Morgan Slams Alex Hales's "Complete Disregard" Of Team Values
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

In Assam, Nearly 1.8 Lakh Voters Chose "NOTA"

In Assam, Nearly 1.8 Lakh Voters Chose "NOTA"

Day After Bengal Shocker, Mamata Banerjee Speaks Out With Poetry

Day After Bengal Shocker, Mamata Banerjee Speaks Out With Poetry

Donald Trump Calls To Congratulate PM Modi, Fixes Meet At G-20 Summit

Donald Trump Calls To Congratulate PM Modi, Fixes Meet At G-20 Summit

"Sun Sets On This Term": PM Modi Submits Resignation To President

"Sun Sets On This Term": PM Modi Submits Resignation To President

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss