39.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Smith hits this wide of the bowler and down to long on for one.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Saves a single! Full and on middle, Smith hits it to the right of the bowler who dives and stops it.
39.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is hit back to the bowler.
39.3 overs (1 Run) NCN guides it through backward point for a run. Gayle is the one doing the fielding there and a huge roar from the crowd.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Smith guides it towards backward point for one.
39.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Bowls this one short and Nathan looks to pull but it goes off the top edge, lands well short of fine leg for one.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Once again on the pads, Nathan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
38.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The pick up shot and it goes all the way! Consecutive fifty-run stands for Australia. Another very important one but they would hope for this one to continue. Full and on the pads, NCN whips it and it carries over the square leg fence. 200 up for Australia.
38.3 overs (0 Run) A good short one on the body, NCN looks to pull but misses.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Good slower one on middle, Nathan nicely keeps it out.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Nathan guides it towards point. The batters think of a run but then bail out.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Good running! On off, Coutler-Nile plays it late, he gets an inside edge towards the keeper and the batters take a quick run.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Nathan looks to flick but misses. WIDED!
37.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on the body, Smith works it through square leg for one.
37.4 overs (2 Runs) Good punch! Back of a length on off, it is hit through cover-point. The fielder from point and cover go for it. Both don't dive and since it clears the in-field it turns out to be an easy two.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, Smith looks to pull but misses somehow.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is kept out.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Nathan is going after anything full here. It is outside off, Nathan goes hard at it but it takes the inside edge and goes down to fine leg for one.
36.6 overs (1 Run) This time he is in control of the pull shot, hits it all along the ground towards fine leg for one. Another productive over for Australia.
36.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower full ball on middle, Nathan swings but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for a brace.
36.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not in control but gets the desired result. Short and on the body, Coutler-Nile looks to pull but does not get it off the middle. It is in the gap and hence, a boundary.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Howzzat? The answer to that question is not out! Russell angles this into the leg pole. Nathan looks to play it with a straight bat but misses to get hit on the pads. A huge shout but the umpire shakes his head. Going down leg I feel.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one on middle, Smith works it through square leg for one.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is defended.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Direct hit but Smith is in! Full and on middle, SS strokes it to mid on and goes for a single. The fielder hits bull's eye at the non-striker's end but Smith is well in.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off from around the wicket. Smith keeps it out.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Smith mistimes it towards cover.
35.2 overs (0 Run) On the bounce! On the body, Smith looks to flick but it goes off the gloves towards Hope who dives to his left and collects it on the bounce. Saves a boundary.
35.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off, NCN jams it out towards point for one.