9.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.
Live Score
9.5 overs (1 Run) That swings in a long way, Nabi is late in getting his bat down and gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. Almost was plumb LBW there. A run taken.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped to the off side for a quick single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) That is a jaffa! Outside off, on a length, Shahidi looks to defend but the ball kicks off a length and beats the outside edge!
9.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
8.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! The short-pitched stuff works! Directed at the body, Zazai pulls it away but straight to deep fine leg where Thisara Perera runs to his left and takes it nicely. In no time, Afghanistan have slipped from 34/0 to 44/3!
8.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played through point for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Shahidi looks to drive but is beaten.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Shahidi looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a single. 2 runs and a wicket from the over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Afghanistan lose their second wicket and are in some trouble here. Udana bowls it on a good length and outside off, Shah looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards Mathews at first slip who takes a comfortable catch. Much-needed wicket for Sri Lanka as technically, Rahmat Shah is Afghanistan's best batsman.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Shah drives it to covers.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Shah defends it out.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Shah looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Udana bowls a yorker on middle, Zazai does well to dig it out. It goes towards Isuru who tries to stop it but it goes past him towards mid on for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Shah defends it out.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Zazai nudges it towards fine leg for a run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Good bounce on this one. Short delivery on leg, Shah manages to pull it through square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Shah offers no shot.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Zazai flicks it towards square leg for a run.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Zazai drives it towards mid on.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Malinga bowls a slower ball wide outside off, Zazai does not bother to play that shot.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Shah defends it off the back foot.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Zazai nudges it towards square leg for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Zazai drives it to mid off.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Shah drives it towards covers where the fielder misfields and concedes a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Zazai looks to flick but it goes off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) IN THE AIR... JUST SHORT! That nearly carried to Udana. On a good length on middle, Zazai chips it uppishly towards the bowler where Isuru goes for the catch but it fell just short of him.