World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:04 June 2019 20:44 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AFG vs SL Latest Score

36.4 overs (0 Run) No run.

36.4 overs (1 Run) Wide.

36.3 overs (0 Run) Gets across his stumps and looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses the googly and is hit on the pads. Rashid appeals but the umpire stays firm. Too high.

36.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully pushed back.

36.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled away towards mid-wicket for a single.

35.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Terrific delivery from Dawlat Zadran. He bowls a perfect yorker on middle, Malinga makes room to drive but misses it and gets bowled. Afghanistan are just one wicket away from wrapping up the innings. AFG vs SL: Match 7: WICKET! Lasith Malinga b Dawlat Zadran 4 (14b, 1x4, 0x6). श्रीलंका 199/9 (36.0 Ov). CRR: 5.52

35.5 overs (1 Run) Swings hard, gets an inside edge to the leg side and scampers through for a quick single.

35.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent yorker, well dug out.

35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Baseball shot once more, giving himself room and pulling this over mid on! AFG vs SL: Match 7: Suranga Lakmal hits Dawlat Zadran for a 4! Sri Lanka 198/8 (35.3 Ov). CRR: 5.57

35.2 overs (0 Run) Dawlat bowls a good length delivery on middle, Lakmal defends it out.

35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot from Suranga Lakmal. Short delivery on middle, Lakmal pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary. AFG vs SL: Match 7: Suranga Lakmal hits Dawlat Zadran for a 4! Sri Lanka 194/8 (35.1 Ov). CRR: 5.51

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sophia Gardens, Cardiff World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 7
