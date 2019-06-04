 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:04 June 2019 20:39 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AFG vs SL Latest Score

34.6 overs (0 Run) Guides this straight to short third man.

34.5 overs (0 Run) Malinga eases this length ball outside off towards covers.

34.4 overs (0 Run) Rashid bowls this one just outside off, defended to covers.

34.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, defended to the off side.

34.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter on the stumps, defended to the leg side.

34.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller outside off, eased to point for a single. Good running this.

33.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Lakmal makes room and taps it towards point for a single.

33.5 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, slower in pace, 115 kph, Malinga looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side for a single. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.

33.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been smashed! Length delivery on off, Malinga makes room and lofts it over mid off for a boundary. AFG vs SL: Match 7: Lasith Malinga hits Dawlat Zadran for a 4! Sri Lanka 187/8 (33.4 Ov). CRR: 5.55

33.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Lasith defends it off the back foot.

33.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls a short delivery outside off, Malinga leaves it alone.

33.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Lakmal cuts it towards point for a single.

32.6 overs (0 Run) Ohhh... almost! This was the quicker one outside off, the googly and Malinga did not pick it. He came forward initially but then went back to push it away. Was very lucky because he was comprehensively beaten. The bat came in the way, else that would have been plumb LBW.

32.5 overs (2 Runs) Rashid bowls one down leg and Malinga looks to flick but gets hit on the pads and the ball runs to fine leg, where it gets fielded and batsmen cross for a couple. Leg byes signaled by the umpire.

32.4 overs (0 Run) Defends this length ball to the leg side by getting right behind the line of the delivery.

32.3 overs (0 Run) Ohhh! Rashid is making life difficult for the Lankan tail. Malinga now gets beaten. He looks to cut this flatter one but the ball goes past the edge.

32.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Rashid gets his first wicket of the match. He slips in a leg spinner outside off, Perera looks to reverse sweep it behind square on the off side but could only glove it for the keeper to pouch one. Misery for Lanka. They are falling like nine pins here. Lone warrior for the Lankans falls to the pressure. AFG vs SL: Match 7: WICKET! Kusal Perera c Mohammad Shahzad b Rashid Khan 78 (81b, 8x4, 0x6). श्रीलंका 180/8 (32.2 Ov). CRR: 5.56

32.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on the stumps, Lakmal flicks it to mid-wicket and gets off the mark.

31.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Lakmal guides it towards third man for a single. 2 runs and a wicket from the over. This is good bowling from Afghanistan.

31.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Lakmal looks to defend but gets an outside edge due to the extra bounce on this one. It goes towards Shahzad where he collects it in one bounce. In the process, Lakmal gets hit on the right thumb. That is a nasty blow for him.

31.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent keeping from Mohammad Shahzad. Bowls a bouncer, Lakmal does well to duck under it.

31.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! The stumps are knocked over. Soft dismissal. This is poor shot selection from Isuru Udana. Dawlat bowls it on a good length on middle, Udana makes room and looks to go big but misses it and gets bowled. Kusal Perera is running out of partners here. AFG vs SL: Match 7: WICKET! Isuru Udana b Dawlat Zadran 10 (21b, 0x4, 1x6). श्रीलंका 178/7 (31.3 Ov). CRR: 5.65

31.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Perera looks to go big but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg for a single.

31.1 overs (0 Run) Dawlat bowls a yorker on middle, Kusal does well to dig it out.

30.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on the stumps, defended back to the bowler. Rashid bowls the first maiden of the match.

30.5 overs (0 Run) Googly on the stump, Udana crouches low to defend it on the pitch.

30.4 overs (0 Run) Leg spinner on the stumps defended to the off side.

30.3 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Udana cuts it straight to point.

30.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on the stumps, defended to off side off the back foot.

30.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one outside off, Udana defends it to the off side and shouts NOOOOO!

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sophia Gardens, Cardiff World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 7
