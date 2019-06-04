29.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a play and a miss.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, driven through mid on for a quick run. Dawlat is hobbling around...
29.4 overs (0 Run) Another back foot punch towards the bowler.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched back to the bowler.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot.
29.1 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer, Dawlat lets it sail through to the keeper.
28.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Najibullah flicks it towards square leg for a single.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Najibullah flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple. In the process, Dawlat Zadran is struggling with his running here.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer outside off, Najibullah does well to leave it.
28.2 overs (0 Run) IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Lakmal bowls it full and outside off, Najibullah lofts it over point where the fielder goes for the catch but it falls just short of him. The batsmen decide against the run.
28.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good shape on this one. Good length delivery outside off, Najibullah looks to poke at this one but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
27.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer outside off, Dawlat ducks to let that through.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed to point for a quick run again.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a quick single.
27.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, down the leg side, Dawlat looks to hook but misses.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot.
27.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Zadran feels for it but misses.
26.4 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD, FOUR! Fielding in shambles. You stop, I stop, ahhh... the ball goes through. Full and around off, Dawlat drives this down the ground. First, Pradeep tries to stop it by getting down to his right. Misses. Second, Lasith Malinga gets across from mid on and slides but misses. Angelo Mathews then gets across from mid off and cannot stop it either! He gets up, runs after the ball, gets to it but takes it along with him into the ropes!
26.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven straight to mid off.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Huge LBW shout! NOT OUT! Full and fast but going down the leg side, Dawlat just tries to keep it out but misses and is hit on the back pad.
26.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Is that the second-last nail in the coffin? Pradeep has turned it around for the Lankans. This is pure fast bowling. On a length, around off, Rashid looks to defend but the ball jags back in, takes the front pad and then hits the stumps! 64 more needed from 89 balls.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, solidly defended from the crease.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, solidly defended.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched back down the ground.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, well defended.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.
25.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Rashid misses his flick. The ball goes off his pads behind and Kusal Perera goes up in an appeal but the umpire turns it down.