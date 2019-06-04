24.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
Live Score
24.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Massive moment in the game and the well-strung partnership has been cut short. On a length outside off, Naib stays back to defend but the ball pitches and then shoots through. The skipper is hit on the pads and up goes Pradeep in an appeal. Umpire Wilson thinks for a while and then raises his finger! Naib almost immediately takes it upstairs but Hawk Eye shows the ball to be clipping the outer half of leg stump, which means, the umpire's call will stay! Naib has to walk off. Afghanistan do not lose a review but they are back in a spot of bother. 66 more needed from 97 balls.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, well blocked out.
24.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Oh dear... that is a monster. Banged in the middle of the deck, shoots upward and goes well above everyone. Poor Kusal Perera has no chance even with a leap.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed straight to mid on.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered towards third man for a run.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single. This is the time when Sri Lanka will start getting nervous again. Things are getting too easy for Afghanistan.
23.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh ho ho! Full and around leg, Zadran gets down and reverse sweeps it through point for a boundary!
23.5 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through mid on for a run.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Mix-up, but safe! Down the leg side, Najibullah tickles it towards short fine leg and sets for a single but then stops. However, Naib calls him through and they decide to go through for the run. Lasith Malinga is a bit slow from short fine leg and returns a weak throw to the bowler.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Fired in outside off, watchfully pushed back to the bowler.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, spinning in, worked through square leg for a single. 79 more needed from 106 balls.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to point.
22.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. This is getting away from Sri Lanka now. A 50-run stand for the 6th wicket and the runs required are 80. A bouncer, on middle and leg, NZ ducks again.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
22.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A short ball, around middle and leg, going down with the angle, Zadran ducks and it is wided.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven straight to mid off.
22.2 overs (0 Run) A bouncer pitched outside leg, Najibullah ducks.
22.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, defended back to the bowler.
21.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle and leg, flicked through square leg for a couple.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.
21.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and around middle, worked through square leg for a couple.
21.3 overs (0 Run) A bouncer, around off, Gulbadin ducks.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
21.1 overs (2 Runs) Oohh... Outside off, on a length, Naib looks to punch it through the off side but the ball comes in, takes the inside edge and goes past the stumps towards long leg. A couple of runs taken.
20.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Zadran slices it over point. The fielder in the deep dives and does well to stop it and saves runs for the team. The batsmen get two runs.
20.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Naib flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Naib drives it to mid off. Four dots in a row.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Naib plays it to covers.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, the skipper looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the thigh pad.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Naib chips it uppishly towards mid on where it fell short of the fielder.