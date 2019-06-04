19.6 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, another dab to third man for one more.
Live Score
19.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered towards third man for a run.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Pushes this straight to cover.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven through mid off for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards mid on.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Zadran flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen come back for the second. Good running between the wickets but hang on, the umpire has signalled it as one short. 11 runs have come from the over. Much-needed over for Afghanistan.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Zadran plays it to point.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Naib pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a short delivery down the leg side, Naib lets it go.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Good comeback by Lasith. On a good length on middle, Naib defends it off the back foot.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Gulbadin Naib. Malinga bowls a short delivery, Naib pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic straight drive from the skipper. Full on middle, Naib drives it straight past the bowler through mid on for a boundary.
17.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
17.6 overs (1 Run) ANOTHER WIDE. A short ball again, Najibullah ducks again. Wided for height.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A bouncer on middle, Najibullah ducks.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) It's been driven superbly through the covers for a couple of runs.
17.4 overs (1 Run) SAFE. Outside off, Naib punches this through mid off and sets off for a quick single. The fielder scores a direct hit at the bowler's end and it is referred upstairs but replays show that the batsman is in.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Najibullah looks to drive but the ball moves away and almost takes the outside edge. Kusal Perera fumbles and parries it towards third man. A bye taken.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a play and a miss. Thisara appeals for a catch but it is turned down.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Naib drives it to covers. Just 3 runs from the over.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Zadran drives it through covers for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Zadran defends it off the back foot.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Pradeep bowls it on a good length on off, Najibullah keeps it out.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a bouncer on middle, Zadran lets it sail through to the keeper.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Zadran defends it off the back foot.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Naib looks to tap it but gets an edge on it. It goes just wide of the point fielder for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Najibullah looks to cut but gets a bottom edge to the off side.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Zadran watchfully defends it to the off side.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller length delivery outside off, Najibullah defends it towards the off side by getting right behind the line of the ball.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic cover drive! Through for a boundary! Second time in the over Zadran has found the fence. Perera bowls one outside off, Najibullah leans on and drives this through covers for a boundary. Beautiful to watch it from the left-hander.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball and in line with the stumps, defended back to the bowler off the back foot.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Outside off, pushed through the covers. In the air... but safe! Welcome boundary for Afghanistan. Thisara bowls it on a length and outside off, Najibullah drives it between cover-point for an exquisite boundary.