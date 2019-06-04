4.6 overs (0 Run) Another solid defense to end the over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Solidly defends this one.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught this time! The bowler is the same but the fielder is different. Malinga draws the first blood! He bowls a fuller one on the stumps and Shahzad comes inside the line of the delivery and flicks but doesn't bother to keep it down. The Lankan skipper fielding at short mid-wicket takes an easy catch by diving forward. Afghanistan loose their first.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Shahzad defends it to the leg side.
4.2 overs (1 Run) TOP EDGE, PUT DOWN! Aiyaiyo, Sri Lanka, not what you needed. Bowler not happy, coach not happy and poor fielder, he decides not to see anyone. Kusal Mendis at deep square leg just could not take this skier from a top edge was Zazai looked to pull.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 'TOCK!' That sound. Just tells you that you need not look where the ball has gone. Perfect start to the over for the Afghans. Malinga bowls a fuller one on the stumps and Zazai makes room and then pulls it through mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Shahzad shoulders his arms to this one.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Mohammad lets it go.
3.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That is a jaffa! On a good length and just outside off, Shahzad looks to defend but misses it due to the inward movement on this one.
3.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Lakmal bowls it down the leg side, Shahzad looks to flick but misses it.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Zazai flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer outside off, Zazai looks to pull but misses it.
3.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short delivery wide outside off, Zazai offers no shot to this one.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fantastic timing! Full on leg, Zazai drives it hard through mid on for a boundary.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Zazai tucks this length ball on the pads through square leg for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Malinga bowls a fuller length on the stumps and Zazai drives it through the inner half of the bat to mid on.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Zazai drives this slower ball outside off to mid off.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious cover drive. Malinga looks for swing and in the process bowls a fuller one outside off, Zazai leans and drives it handsomely through the covers for a boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length outside off, driven to point.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, defended towards the off side by Zazai.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended. 11 from the over, the Afghans are up and running!
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Length delivery outside off, Shahzad taps it through cover-point. Two fielders are chasing the ball but it races away to the boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Shahzad defends it off the back foot.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Zazai lofts it over mid-wicket. It goes to the fielder on the bounce. The batsmen take a single.
1.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FETCH THAT! That is one way of dealing with good bowling. That has been whacked. Poor delivery from Suranga Lakmal. Short delivery, Zazai latches onto it and pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
1.1 overs (0 Run) How did that miss the stumps? BEATEN! Excellent start from Lakmal. Good length delivery outside off, Zazai looks to go big but misses it due to the inswing on this one.
0.6 over (2 Runs) LEADING EDGE NOW! Gosh, this has been such an eventful over. But no wicket for Malinga. This is full and around middle, Shahzad looks to flick but the ball swings away late, takes the leading edge and goes through cover! Two runs taken.
0.5 over (1 Run) Another yorker! Again, Zazai manages to get bat to ball and work it towards square leg for a single.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Oooh.... a Mali special! This is what Malinga is known for. His slinging yorkers. This zooms in, almost gets underneath the bat but it comes down at the right time. The ball is jammed behind square leg and threatens to make it to the ropes but Nuwan Pradeep gives it a good chase from fine leg and stops the boundary. Two runs taken.
0.3 over (1 Run) EDGED, DOES NOT CARRY! Tell you what, we have a run chase on our hands. Malinga lands this on a length again, outside off and gets the ball to swing. Shahzad looks to defend but the ball moves away and takes the outside edge. Luckily for him, because he went with soft hands, the ball does not carry to a diving second slip, who half stops it. A single taken.
0.2 over (0 Run) Landed outside off, on a length, Shahzad looks to defend but the ball seams away and beats the outside edge.
0.1 over (0 Run) Swing to start. Plenty of it. Full and around off, watchfully pushed back to the bowler.