4.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Another ill-directed delivery.
4.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, Dimuth misses his flick. Shahzad dives to his right and stops it.
4.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
4.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Another bonus. Short and dug in the middle of the pitch, Perera stays where he is and the ball goes way over the keeper to the fine leg fence. Kusal is not happy.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Looks Perera has started from where he left in last match. Short ball on the body, Perera is lined up for it and he muscles it to mid-wicket. No need to run for those.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle and leg, some extra bounce too. Perera hops on his toes and defends it to the on side.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Good shot from the skipper. Full on middle, Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 16 runs have come from the over. Big over for Sri Lanka.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! This is more of a placement. Worked wide of mid on. Good shot from the skipper. Full on middle, Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on leg, Kusal flicks it towards square leg for a single.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over mid off! So much of Sanath Jayasuriya in that shot. Excellent shot. Full and outside off, Perera hits it over wide mid off for a boundary. This is good batting from Kusal Perera.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, the skipper guides it towards third man for a boundary.
3.2 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Lack of control and some frustration early for Afghanistan. This was fired down the leg side and it took off after pitching. Mohammad Shahzad had to put his skates on to get to his right but could not quite get there. Poor delivery from Hamid Hassan. Hamid bowls it down the leg side, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses it. It goes past the keeper for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Perera looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the leg side for a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer to end the over, Dimuth ducks.
2.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, getting right behind the line to push it towards point.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
2.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, helped with a pull towards long leg for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUCH! On the rib cage. A short ball, around middle and leg, Perera looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the chest.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Karunaratne drives it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FEROCIOUS! This is the Kusal Perera we know. See ball, hammer ball. Full outside off, Perera blasts it down the ground, to the left of mid off.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Good running between the wickets. Bowls it down the leg side, Karunaratne looks to flick but gets it off his pads. It goes towards Shahzad who does well to stop it with one hand. The batsmen take a single in the process. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
1.2 overs (3 Runs) Good running between the wickets. Length delivery outside off, Perera taps it through cover-point. The batsmen get three runs.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Hamid starts with a short delivery, Perera pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
0.6 over (0 Run) Around off, pushed towards the off side.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Sri Lanka are away now! A short ball, down the leg side, Karunaratne looks to tuck it away but the ball bounces, takes the glove and races towards fine leg. Rahmat Shah gives it a chase from first slip but in vain.
0.5 over (1 Run) WIDE. Full and swinging but misdirected. It is pitched around leg and the swing takes it down the leg side. The skipper looks to flick but misses and Mohammad Shahzad dives to his right and collects. Sri Lanka are off the mark.
0.4 over (0 Run) Landed outside off, punched straight to point.
0.3 over (0 Run) Again, extra bounce and this time, a bottom edge is induced. DK looked to push it to point.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a good length again, Dimuth rises with the bounce and taps it to the off side.
0.1 over (0 Run) On a good length but down the leg side, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.