World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Afghanistan Probable Playing XI, New Zealand Probable Playing XI

Updated: 08 June 2019 12:28 IST

Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of the World Cup 2019 with a knee injury

Afghanistan, ever since acquiring their ODI status, have strived towards excellence. © AFP

Afghanistan, ever since acquiring their ODI status, have strived towards excellence and as a result are now among the top 10 nations in world cricket. Afghanistan have nothing to lose in the World Cup 2019 but have plenty to prove. The minnows, led by Gulbadin Naib, have lost two matches in the trot but will look to give a though fight to table topper and last edition's runner-up New Zealand in their next match.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad was ruled out of the World Cup 2019 due to knee injury and will be replaced by left-handed 'keeper-batsman, Ikram Ali Khil.

Former captain Asghar Afghan and Samiullah Shinwari might also find a place in the side.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand have made an buoyant approach to the World Cup 2019 recording cent percent success rate.

Williamson has not experimented with his line-up and backed his players in both the matches. However, with Henry Nicholls available for selection after recovering from a hamstring injury, Jimmy Neesham could sit out in the match against Afghanistan.

Probable XI:

Afghanistan: Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zarzai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadram, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomee, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Squads:

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Asghar Afghan, Noor Ali Zadran

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

Highlights
  • Shahzad has been ruled out of the World Cup 2019 with a knee injury
  • Jimmy Neesham could sit out in the match against Afghanistan
  • Nicholls is available for selection after recovering from a hamstring
