World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated: 01 June 2019 21:11 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Australia from County Ground, Bristol. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AFG vs AUS Latest Score

38.2 overs (0 Run) OUT b Pat Cummins. Afghanistan have been bowled out.

38.1 overs (0 Run) No run.

37.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.

37.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed through mid on for a run.

37.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.

37.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! It turns out to be plumb. The slider from Zampa, landing around middle, Rashid got across and looked to sweep but missed. Was hit on the pads and umpire Aleem Dar did not waste any time in raising his finger. Rashid takes the review but it is just delaying the inevitable. Hawk Eye shows it to be hitting the middle stump.

37.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a terrific shot! Tossed up outside off, Rashid comes down the track and sends this sailing over long off! AFG vs AUS: Match 4: It's a SIX! Rashid Khan hits Adam Zampa. Afghanistan 205/8 (37.2 Ov). CRR: 5.49

37.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around middle, pushed through mid on for a single.

36.6 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, short in length, outside off, Rashid looks to play the upper cut but misses. 11 from the over, 32 from the last 2!

36.5 overs (1 Run) OUCH! That has hurt. Another short ball, following the batsman down the leg side, Mujeeb looks to pull but his eyes are closed. The ball hits him flush on the right glove and deflects towards square leg. A run taken.

36.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is off the top edge now. The runs continue to flow for Afghanistan. A short ball, following the batsman, down the leg side, Mujeeb hooks with his eyes closed but the top edge sails over fine leg! AFG vs AUS: Match 4: It's a SIX! Mujeeb Ur Rahman hits Pat Cummins. Afghanistan 197/8 (36.4 Ov). CRR: 5.37

36.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, right at the head, typical fast bowler's response, Mujeeb looks to pull but misses.

36.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary for Afghanistan! 5th in the span of 7 balls. Australia continue to persist with the short stuff and Afghanistan have decided to meet fire with fire. A short ball, Mujeeb backs away to the leg side and pulls it through mid-wicket. Plenty of free acres of real estate on that side. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: Mujeeb Ur Rahman hits Pat Cummins for a 4! Afghanistan 191/8 (36.2 Ov). CRR: 5.25

36.1 overs (0 Run) A quick short ball outside off, Mujeeb looks to pull but misses.

35.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 21 from the over and Rashid is taking Stoinis to the cleaners! Another short ball, outside off, Rashid pulls this into oblivion over mid-wicket! Stoinis just has a wry smile on his face...

35.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is more of a slog but Rashid knows what he is doing. A length ball, outside off, Khan backs away to the leg side and slaps it over mid off and gets a boundary! AFG vs AUS: Match 4: Rashid Khan hits Marcus Stoinis for a 4! Afghanistan 181/8 (35.5 Ov). CRR: 5.05

35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done. Full and on middle, Rashid flicks it through mid-wicket. Nathan Coulter-Nile in the circle dives to his right but cannot quite get to it. The ball races away. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: Rashid Khan hits Marcus Stoinis for a 4! Afghanistan 177/8 (35.4 Ov). CRR: 4.96

35.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, fuller in length, pushed towards point.

35.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a lovely shot! A length ball, around middle, Rashid comes down the track and hits it over long on! Nice connection! AFG vs AUS: Match 4: It's a SIX! Rashid Khan hits Marcus Stoinis. Afghanistan 173/8 (35.2 Ov). CRR: 4.89

35.1 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.

35.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A bouncer around off, Rashid ducks.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan County Ground, Bristol County Ground, Bristol World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4 Cricket
