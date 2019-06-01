34.4 overs (0 Run) OUT c Hazrat Zazai b Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Australia have lost their third wicket.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
34.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, punched down to long on for a single.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, pushed back to the bowler. It was almost a return catch but the ball did not carry.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Warner works this off the pads to deep mid-wicket and picks up a single. He moves on to 88 and keeps strike for the next over.
33.5 overs (0 Run) A flick-pull kind of a shot from Warner that goes straight to the fielder on the leg side.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Driven past the left of the bowler by Smith for a single. The Aussies are content to do it by running runs here.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Warner punches this one back down the ground for a single.
33.2 overs (2 Runs) Warner tucks this off the pads towards deep backward square leg. Comes back for the second run and completes it with ease.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Bowled quicker and flatter on off, Warner comes ahead and defends the ball on the front foot towards the bowler.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Bowled flatter on middle again, Warner drives this past the right of the bowler for a run and retains strike for the next over. The required runs are now in single digits!
32.5 overs (1 Run) Worked away on the leg side for a run by SS.
32.4 overs (2 Runs) Smith eases this one on middle towards mid-wicket and gets a couple of runs. There is an overthrow but Smith is content with two there.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Tucked away past mid-wicket, this time for just a run.
32.2 overs (2 Runs) Bowled flatter on the pads, flicked away through mid-wicket by Warner. Warner pushes and forces Smith to run back to the bowler's end for the second as well. The throw though does not come fortunately for the Aussies. Excellent running!
32.1 overs (1 Run) Punched back down the ground to long off for a single by Smith.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Pulled away to deep backward square leg for a run by Steve.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Good bouncer! On the middle stump line, Smith ducks under this one and lets the ball go.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Good line just outside off, pushed on the front foot towards mid-wicket.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Bowled on a length on middle, Warner pats it on the off side and runs through for a quick single. Makes the ground easily even as the cover fielder has a shy at the bowler's end which eventually missed the stumps.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, pulled away to deep square leg for a run by Smith.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Bowled on a length outside off, Smith looks to flick it away but the ball goes off the inside edge onto the pads and then rolls just beside the surface on the leg side.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Smith flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. Australia need just 20 runs to win the match.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Smith defends it off the back foot.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up outside off, Smith looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Warner drives it to long off for a single.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Warner defends it out.
30.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle, Warner nudges it towards square leg. The batsmen get two runs.