29.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Warner plays it towards point and takes a quick single.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, David nudges it to leg side.
29.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Full on off, Warner lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
29.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Warner drives it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Warner defends it out.
29.1 overs (2 Runs) RUN OUT MISSED! Length delivery on middle, Warner nudges it towards square leg. Rashid Khan goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it. The batsmen get two runs. Zazai should have been at the stumps in the bowler's end.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, David plays it towards point for a single.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Smith flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Warner guides it towards third man for a single.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Warner drives it straight back towards Rashid who does well to stop it.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Smith drives it towards wide mid off for a single.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Warner makes room and cuts it towards point for a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Another forward defense to end the over.
27.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Huge shout for LBW, turned down. Pitched outside leg, Warner misses his flick and is hit on the pads. Hamid appeals but the umpire moves away. A leg bye taken.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched on the up through the covers for a single.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, defended watchfully.
26.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
26.5 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! It is indeed glove. Warner attempting the reverse sweep missed the ball and got it down to third man. Flighted delivery on off, Warner looks to play the reverse sweep but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Shahzad clearly indicates gloves but Rashid insists on a second look and Gulbadin goes for the review. Ultra Edge shows that it clearly came off the glove. Waste of the review.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Smith slaps it through covers for a single.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Smith defends it out.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Smith defends it off the front foot.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Warner punches it through the covers but Gulbadin Naib throws himself to his left and parries it wide of the bowler. A single taken.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent yorker around off, pushed back to the bowler.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Around middle and off, pushed towards cover.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on a length, punched through the covers to get off the mark with a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Gets across his stumps and lets it go down the leg side.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.