29.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.
Live Score
29.5 overs (2 Runs) On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a couple.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, comes in sharply, Najibullah defends watchfully.
29.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Too high to worry the batsman! The umpire has signalled a wide.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked away for a single.
28.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Consecutive sixes for Najibullah Zadran. That brings up the 50-run stand between Najibullah Zadran and Gulbadin Naib. Full toss on middle, Zadran lofts it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 22 runs have come from the over. Big over for Afghanistan and a much-needed one for them.
28.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is excellent batting from Najibullah Zadran. Flighted delivery on leg, Zadran lofts it over long on for a maximum.
28.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Najibullah Zadran. This is even better. Short and outside off, Zadran smashes it over covers for a boundary.
28.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Flighted delivery on leg, Zadran plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg for a boundary.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Naib punches it to long off for a single.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, Zadran plays a reverse sweep through point for a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Gulbadin plays it to point. Maiden over from Coulter-Nile. Third by Australia so far.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery again, Naib looks to pull but misses it.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Naib plays it to off side.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery, Naib looks to pull but misses it.
27.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Naib hammers it straight back. Coulter-Nile tries to stop it with his right hand but deflects it towards mid on.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Coulter-Nile bowls it on a good length on off, Naib defends it off the back foot.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Zadran drives it to covers.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Zadran defends it off the front foot.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Zadran drives it to covers.
26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Full and outside off, Zadran drives it through wide mid off for a boundary.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Zadran drives it back towards the bowler where Zampa does well to stop it.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Naib drives it towards covers for a single.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer, Zadran does well to duck under it.
25.5 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Zadran plays it to covers.
25.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Zadran looks to cut but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
25.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 100 up for Afghanistan. Excellent shot. Short and outside off, Zadran cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery outside off, Zadran offers no shot to this one.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Zadran looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards Steve Smith at first slip who stops it with a dive and saves a run for the team.