 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated: 01 June 2019 20:46 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Australia from County Ground, Bristol. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AFG vs AUS Latest Score

29.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.

29.5 overs (2 Runs) On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a couple.

29.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.

29.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.

29.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, comes in sharply, Najibullah defends watchfully.

29.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Too high to worry the batsman! The umpire has signalled a wide.

29.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked away for a single.

28.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Consecutive sixes for Najibullah Zadran. That brings up the 50-run stand between Najibullah Zadran and Gulbadin Naib. Full toss on middle, Zadran lofts it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 22 runs have come from the over. Big over for Afghanistan and a much-needed one for them.

28.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is excellent batting from Najibullah Zadran. Flighted delivery on leg, Zadran lofts it over long on for a maximum. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: It's a SIX! Najibullah Zadran hits Adam Zampa. Afghanistan 123/5 (28.5 Ov). CRR: 4.26

28.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Najibullah Zadran. This is even better. Short and outside off, Zadran smashes it over covers for a boundary. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: Najibullah Zadran hits Adam Zampa for a 4! Afghanistan 117/5 (28.4 Ov). CRR: 4.08

28.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Flighted delivery on leg, Zadran plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg for a boundary. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: Najibullah Zadran hits Adam Zampa for a 4! Afghanistan 113/5 (28.3 Ov). CRR: 3.96

28.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Naib punches it to long off for a single.

28.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, Zadran plays a reverse sweep through point for a single.

27.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Gulbadin plays it to point. Maiden over from Coulter-Nile. Third by Australia so far.

27.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery again, Naib looks to pull but misses it.

27.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Naib plays it to off side.

27.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery, Naib looks to pull but misses it.

27.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Naib hammers it straight back. Coulter-Nile tries to stop it with his right hand but deflects it towards mid on.

27.1 overs (0 Run) Coulter-Nile bowls it on a good length on off, Naib defends it off the back foot.

26.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Zadran drives it to covers.

26.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Zadran defends it off the front foot.

26.4 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Zadran drives it to covers.

26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Full and outside off, Zadran drives it through wide mid off for a boundary. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: Najibullah Zadran hits Adam Zampa for a 4! Afghanistan 107/5 (26.3 Ov). CRR: 4.03

26.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Zadran drives it back towards the bowler where Zampa does well to stop it.

26.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Naib drives it towards covers for a single.

25.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer, Zadran does well to duck under it.

25.5 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Zadran plays it to covers.

25.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Zadran looks to cut but misses it due to the away movement on this one.

25.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 100 up for Afghanistan. Excellent shot. Short and outside off, Zadran cuts it hard through point for a boundary. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: Najibullah Zadran hits Nathan Coulter-Nile for a 4! Afghanistan 102/5 (25.3 Ov). CRR: 4

25.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery outside off, Zadran offers no shot to this one.

25.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Zadran looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards Steve Smith at first slip who stops it with a dive and saves a run for the team.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan County Ground, Bristol County Ground, Bristol World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup 2019: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro Help New Zealand Thrash Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets
World Cup 2019: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro Help New Zealand Thrash Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets
"Virat Kohli Is Immature, Can
"Virat Kohli Is Immature, Can't Take Abuse", Claims Kagiso Rabada
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss