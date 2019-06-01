24.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Rashid Khan gets his first wicket. Bowls a slider on middle, Khawaja looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Usman Khawaja did not go for the review. Hawk Eye shows that impact is in line and it is hitting the middle stump. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Khawaja plays a reverse sweep to point.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Warner drives it through covers for a single.
24.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and down the leg side, Warner pulls it past short fine leg!
24.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through cover for a single.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, David defends it off the front foot. Just 2 runs have come from the over.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, David plays it to point.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, David defends it off the front foot.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Warner defends it out.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Khawaja flicks it towards square leg for a run. 150 up for Australia.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Warner makes room and plays it towards wide mid off for a run.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter on the pads, turned towards square leg by the southpaw.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Another defensive stroke from Usman as he defends the ball from the crease.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Punched off the back foot back to the bowler.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, driven through mid on for a single.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Khawaja flicks this ball on the pads away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Pushed away to deep cover for a single. Usman retains strike for the next over.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Khawaja comes well ahead to this flighted ball and defends it back to the bowler.
21.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot. Smart as well. Flatter on the pads, Usman pulls this one away. Khawaja finds the boundary rope as well.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, turned towards mid-wicket for a single by Warner.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Warner rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball on the off side.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Pushed with soft hands past extra-cover for a single by UK.
21.1 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Second one in recent overs! Bowled flatter and down the leg side, Khawaja cannot put bat on ball and neither can Shahzad reach the ball. It goes for five wides.
20.6 overs (2 Runs) Not much use of the FREE HIT! A short length ball on middle, Warner looks to pull this away but the ball goes off the top edge and wide of mid on who runs backward to try and take the catch. The ball though lands away from the fielder and two runs are taken.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Naib bowls this one really full and wide outside the tramline outside off. It is wided and the Free Hit continues.
20.6 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Gulbadin Naib oversteps. Things going from bad to worse for Afghanistan. This ball is on a length on off and is defended back towards the bowler.
20.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller length ball outside off, driven away wide of cover this time by David. The ball pinged off the middle of the bat. Two runs taken.
20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The quick hands of Warner come to play. A short ball outside off, Warner pounces on that one and cuts it away through point. The ball beats third man easily and goes to the fence.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one on middle, Warner defends the ball back to the bowler.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Flicked away to the left of mid on for a single this time by UK.
20.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball from around the wicket on middle, flicked away through mid-wicket by Khawaja for a couple of runs.