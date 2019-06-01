 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated: 01 June 2019 20:45 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Australia from County Ground, Bristol. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AFG vs AUS Latest Score

24.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

24.5 overs (1 Run) Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.

24.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done. Full and outside leg, this time Zadran gets his reverse sweep to connect and gets it over point. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: Najibullah Zadran hits Adam Zampa for a 4! Afghanistan 97/5 (24.4 Ov). CRR: 3.93

24.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.

24.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped towards point for a single.

24.1 overs (0 Run) Outside leg, Najibullah looks to play the reverse sweep but misses. The umpire does not signal a wide.

23.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Naib ducks.

23.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around leg, Najibullah looks to fend it away but the ball rises steeply and goes off the outside edge towards third man. A run taken.

23.4 overs (0 Run) A jaffa. On a good length around off, Najibullah looks to defend but the ball moves away and beats the outside edge.

23.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed towards cover.

23.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.

23.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, Najibullah looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.

22.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through the off side.

22.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover.

22.4 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Naib ducks.

22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full on middle, Naib flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races away. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: Gulbadin Naib hits Marcus Stoinis for a 4! Afghanistan 90/5 (22.3 Ov). CRR: 4

22.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.

22.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to short extra cover.

21.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.

21.5 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, watchfully defended towards mid on.

21.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent comeback from Cummins. In the corridor of uncertainty, GN does not know whether to come forward or stay back and feebly pushes at it. Misses the ball by some distance.

21.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Take that! Just before this ball, Cummins gave Naib the stare and now, the favours are returned. A half tracker, outside off, Gulbadin pulls it in a trice to the mid-wicket fence! AFG vs AUS: Match 4: Gulbadin Naib hits Pat Cummins for a 4! Afghanistan 85/5 (21.3 Ov). CRR: 3.95

21.2 overs (0 Run) A bouncer outside off, Gulbadin lets it go through.

21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FEROCIOUS! A short ball, outside off, Naib pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary! AFG vs AUS: Match 4: Gulbadin Naib hits Pat Cummins for a 4! Afghanistan 81/5 (21.1 Ov). CRR: 3.82

20.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended. A WICKET MAIDEN for Australia.

20.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.

20.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Najibullah looks to defend but the ball seams a long way and beats the outside edge.

20.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.

20.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Communication breakdown and another wicket goes down. Afghanistan are in tatters now. Total shambles. Full and outside off, Nabi pushes it through the covers and sets off for a single. Naib responds but then looks at Smith diving to his left to stop the ball and stops. Now, Steve gets up in a flash and returns the ball to the keeper. Carey comes running in, collects the throw and disturbs the bails, with Nabi well short. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: WICKET! Mohammad Nabi run out (Steve Smith) 7 (22b, 0x4, 0x6). अफ़ग़ानिस्तान 77/5 (20.2 Ov). CRR: 3.78

20.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan County Ground, Bristol County Ground, Bristol World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup 2019: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro Help New Zealand Thrash Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets
World Cup 2019: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro Help New Zealand Thrash Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets
"Virat Kohli Is Immature, Can
"Virat Kohli Is Immature, Can't Take Abuse", Claims Kagiso Rabada
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss