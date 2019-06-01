 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:01 June 2019 22:57 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Australia from County Ground, Bristol. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AFG vs AUS Latest Score

19.6 overs (0 Run) No run.

19.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Warner defends it off the back foot.

19.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Usman plays it towards point for a single.

19.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Very poor keeping by Shahzad. Bowls it wide outside off, Khawaja lets it go and Shahzad fumbles and it goes through him for a boundary.

19.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Warner flicks it towards square leg for a single.

19.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Usman plays it towards point for a run.

19.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Khawaja defends it off the front foot.

18.6 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, David plays it to point.

18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Short delivery on leg, Warner pulls it through square leg where Zazai tries to stop it but it goes through him for a boundary. That brings the required number of runs to under 100. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: David Warner hits Gulbadin Naib for a 4! Australia 109/1 (18.5 Ov). Target: 208; RRR: 3.18

18.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Khawaja dabs it towards third man for a single.

18.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Warner cuts it through point. The batsmen cross ends.

18.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Warner defends it off the back foot.

18.1 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Warner drives it to mid off.

17.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Khawaja plays it to point.

17.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Khawaja blocks it well.

17.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Warner flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.

17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fractionally short outside off, Warner goes back and runs it down behind short third man. The ball races away. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: David Warner hits Rashid Khan for a 4! Australia 102/1 (17.3 Ov). Target: 208; RRR: 3.26

17.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Warner punches it to point.

17.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Warner plays it to covers.

16.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on leg, Warner flicks it through square leg for a single. 4 runs and a wicket from the over. A productive over for Afghanistan.

16.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, David defends it out.

16.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, David plays it to point.

16.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Warner defends it off the back foot.

16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Warner looks to flick but misses it.

16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! First breakthrough for Afghanistan. Naib bowls a back of a hand slower one outside off, Finch lofts it over covers but does not get the distance on it. The bat turned in his hands. It goes to Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the deep who takes a comfortable catch. A wicket for Afghanistan at last as the 96-run opening stand is broken. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: WICKET! Aaron Finch c Mujeeb Ur Rahman b Gulbadin Naib 66 (49b, 6x4, 4x6). ऑस्ट्रेलिया 96/1 (16.2 Ov). Target: 208; RRR: 3.33

16.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Finch drives it through covers. It goes to Mujeeb in the deep who fumbles and concedes two runs.

15.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Finch plays it towards point for a single.

15.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Warner cuts it towards covers for a single.

15.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, Warner slaps it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.

15.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Bowls a googly outside off, Warner looks to cut but misses it due to the spin on this one.

15.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Finch pulls it through square leg for a run.

15.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, Finch makes room and cuts it through point. The batsmen pick up a couple.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan County Ground, Bristol County Ground, Bristol World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4
