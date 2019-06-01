14.6 overs (1 Run) Bowled slower through the air on the middle stump line, eased away to long on with a straight bat for a single by Finch as he retains strike for the next over. There was a funny moment there as in the attempt to reach that ball, Nabi was holding onto the non-striker.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Played with soft hands past the bowler to his left by the southpaw for a run.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly flighted outside off, Warner punches this ball but it goes too close to extra-cover. Dot ball.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed with soft hands towards cover by Warner this time.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on middle, pushed away to the left of extra-cover for a run by the skipper.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, pushed away to deep cover for a single by Warner. He thinks of the second as well but it is too close to the fielder.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Warner punches it towards mid off for a single. 14 runs have come from the 14th over.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Warner defends it off the back foot.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Short on off, Warner makes room and cuts it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, Finch looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards fine leg for a run.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is even better. Short on middle, Finch pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Finch picks up another single to end the over. He will retain strike for the next one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Warner flicks this away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Bowled flatter on leg and going down with the angle. Warner misses the flick and gets hit low on the pads outside the line of the stumps.
12.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Flatter outside off, Warner wanted to cut the ball away but it goes off the bottom edge and towards the keeper. David did not know where the ball was and steps out for a run before realising the ball was close to Shahzad only. The keeper picks up the ball and disturbs the timber. Loud appeal from the keeper and it is taken up for the third umpire to make a decision. The replays though show that Mohammad was just too slow there to remove the stumps. Warner survives, he would have had his heart in his mouth there. Would have also been a terrible way to be dismissed.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, eased away to deep cover for a run by Finch.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flicked towards mid-wicket by Warner. He yells out a loud no this time.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Punched off the back foot towards mid on by the southpaw. Loud 'WAIT ON' follows.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Punched firmly this time to deep cover for a single by Aaron.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finch is on fire! A short ball outisde off at 122 kph! The Aussie skipper prowls onto that like a hungry tiger. He slaps this ball hard over deep mid-wicket and clears the boundary with ease.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed off the back foot towards mid on by Finch. The ball went quickly to the fielder and hence a single cannot be taken.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Good length outside off, punched away to deep cover by Warner coming ahead. A single is picked up.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Finch goes back in the crease and punches this ball towards extra-cover. 3 runs off Nabi's first over.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed towards mid off by Aaron.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Finch comes ahead and defends this ball with soft hands.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, pushed with soft hands towards backward point by AF.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter outside off, dabbed down past short third man for a couple of runs by the Australian skipper.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, pushed towards cover by Warner for a single. The throw from cover is a wild one and the mid on fielder cannot back up but there is another fielder in the deep who stops the ball and prevents the extra run or overthrow.