14.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Nabi looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards short mid-wicket. There is a bit of a yes-yes and a no-no but eventually they go through. Nathan Coulter-Nile charges in from short mid-wicket and has an under-arm shy at the striker's end but misses. Hits the stump microphone instead. The batsman was in though.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover.
14.4 overs (0 Run) A bouncer now, Nabi ducks.
14.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker outside off, well dug out.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards mid off.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through point for a single. Terrific start from Zampa.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Stumped! The man with the hair-band has struck. Tossed up beautifully outside off, it is another googly outside off, Shahidi comes down the track but is beaten. The ball moves away, goes past the outside edge and Carey does the rest. He has to adjust due to the extra bounce and is a second late but manages to take the bails off. Shahidi though, tries to drag his foot back but struggles. Then he tries to get his bat down in time but is late. The square leg umpire himself raises his finger.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around leg stump, pulled through square leg for a single.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Excellent stop by Marcus Stoinis. Full and outside off, excellent flight, Rahmat leans and drives it through the covers. Stoinis sweeps the ball from cover in the deep, dives full length and parries it towards Pat Cummins who comes across from long off. Two runs taken to bring up the 50-run stand.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Shahidi pushes it through mid on for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A googly straightaway. Thrusted on middle, Rahmat looks to defend but the ball spins in, takes the inside edge, hits the pads and goes through the vacant leg slip region. A single taken.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Walks a long way across his stumps and looks to flick a ball which is down the leg side but misses. Shahidi wants a wide call but umpire Illingworth points out that he moved a long way across, hence it is not an illegal ball.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, HS looks to drive but misses.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, Shahidi misses his flick and is hit on the pads. The ball rolls behind and Hashmatullah wants the single but is sent back.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Shahidi drives it through the covers and the ball races away but Adam Zampa covers good ground to his left and makes a decent stop. Two runs taken.
11.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Second bouncer in the over. Australia seem to be getting carried away with the short stuff. Outside off, left alone.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, this is crashed through the covers but there is insurance in the deep. Just a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A bouncer, on middle, Shahidi initially ducks, then looks to play the upper cut but misses.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, pushed towards mid on.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, Rahmat pushes but misses.
11.1 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, HS looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the top edge! Second boundary in the over. A short ball, around middle and off, Shahidi looks to pull but gets a top edge due to the extra bounce. It flies over the keeper to the third man fence.
10.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through the off side.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Hashmatullah misses his flick.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad bounce for Marcus Stoinis and it costs his side a boundary. Outside off, Shahidi punches this through the covers where Marcus gets across and slides but suddenly the ball bounces extra, shoots through and just evades his face.
10.1 overs (0 Run) A bouncer to test the batsman, Shahidi ducks.