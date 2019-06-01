4.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off to end the over, Finch punches this ball to covers. 6 runs off the first Dawlat over.
Live Score
4.5 overs (1 Run) On the hips, tucked away through mid-wicket by the left-hander for a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, it is played towards point by Warner.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off, left alone by the southpaw again.
4.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner does open up and how! A short length ball on the Free Hit and David just slaps this with a flat bat across the line. The ball goes over the bowler's head and powers its way to the rope. That must make Warner feel a lot better as it came off the middle of the bat.
4.1 overs (1 Run) No ball! Dawlat bowls this on a length outside off and it is left alone by the southpaw. Unfortunately for the bowler, he has overstepped and it will be a no ball.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) Edged and FOUR! Lucky runs for Finch but he will not mind. A wide ball outside off, Finch slashes away from the body. He gets a thick outside edge which flies well past slip and runs away fine of third man for a boundary.
3.5 overs (0 Run) This keeps a tad bit low after being bowled outside off on a short length. Finch though somehow keeps the ball out off the back foot.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Bowled on the pads this time, Finch does not put bat on ball as he tries to flick this away. It goes on the pads and falls down on the surface.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good ball! Bowled at 144 clicks outside off, Finch looks to punch off the back foot but the away movement takes the ball past the outside edge.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Really full ball on off, dug out back to the bowler by Finch.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Misfield allows for a single. A fuller ball outside off, Warner drives this hard to mid off who runs to his left and makes a half-stop. Single taken.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and easy pickings for Finch. Bowled on the pads, Aaron easily glances this one past short fine leg. The ball runs away to the boundary. 14 from the over, Mujeeb has gone for 24 in his 2 overs so far. Time to end the experiment?
2.5 overs (3 Runs) Excellent running! Flatter outside off, punched off the back foot by Warner wide of cover. Naib there dives but could not stop the ball. The fielder from mid off, Dawlat chases the ball and saves a run for his side.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Finch looks for another slog but this time the ball goes off the inner half towards deep square leg for a single. Aaron wanted the second run but Warner sends him back.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Shortens the length this time outside off, Finch chops this ball straight to the point fielder.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finch seems in murderous mood here. A flighted ball on middle, Aaron gets under the ball and lifts it with ease over long on. Huge! This is the first one of the run chase.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, cut by Finch towards backward point.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Another good ball on off and it is punched to point by David. 6 dot balls, that is, a maiden! Lovely over from Hassan.
1.5 overs (0 Run) WAIT ON! WAIT ON! Warner pushes this back of a length ball on off towards cover-point and yells that loudly to his partner.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Left alone outside off once more by the southpaw.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length outside off, Warner pushes this towards cover.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good line again! Close to the off stump and moves away. Warner initially wanted to defend that one but then lets it go.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good ball to start! A length ball outside off, swings away. Warner wants to feel that ball on bat but it goes past his outside edge.
0.6 over (0 Run) Pushed off front foot towards mid off by AF to end the over.
0.5 over (0 Run) A watchful defense this time by Finch coming ahead.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This goes over the head of mid off and to the fence. This is flighted outside off and Finch has room to free his arms and hit this ball. It clears mid off with ease and races to the fence. Australia into double figures.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Finch smashes this one. A flighted ball wide outside off, Aaron smacks this away wide of mid off. The ball runs away to the fence with brilliant timing. The first boundary of the run chase.
0.2 over (1 Run) Slightly slower through the air this time on the pads, Warner gets off the mark too as he tucks this ball away through mid-wicket for a run.
0.1 over (1 Run) Fired in on the pads at 94 kph! Flicked away through square leg by Finch to deep mid-wicket and he gets off the mark with a single.