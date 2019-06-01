4.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Shah looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a run. Fine over from Mitchell Starc. Just 2 runs have come from the over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Shah defends it out.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Appeal for caught behind! Not Out! Length delivery on leg, Shah looks to flick but it goes off the thigh pad towards Carey. The keeper appeals and the umpire shakes his head. Ultra Edge shows a flat line and it has come of the thigh pad.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on leg, Shah nudges it to square leg.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Shahidi flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Shahidi looks to drive but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky! Afghanistan and Rahmat Shah would not mind though. A length ball outside off, lands on a grass patch maybe and cuts in suddenly. Rahmat looks to push this away through covers but the ball goes off the inside edge and fine down on the leg side for a boundary. Cummins too bowling well here.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, pushed off the back foot towards point.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That must have hurt. A bouncer on middle, Rahmat looks to fend it off uncomfortably. The ball pings off the glove and falls back on the surface. Luckily does not lob too high. Rahmat seems to be in a little pain there.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Defended with soft hands towards point again by RS.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Slight misfield from Maxwell but no runs conceded. A length ball outside off, Shah pushes it off the back foot towards point where Glenn looks to stop the ball but was not keeping his eyes on the ball. It goes off the ankle and towards the slip region. The batsmen decide not to run.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on middle, Shah tucks this away through square leg. A couple of runs taken, that is good running.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, defended watchfully back on the surface this time by Shahidi. Another good over from Mitch.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Jaffa! Slightly pulls the length back of a good length and makes the ball move away from the left-hander this time. Shahidi looks to keep it out staying tall but the ball moves away to whiz past the outside edge.
2.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer but the radar goes wrong. Bowled down the leg side, wided.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller length ball on off, driven off the inside half towards mid on by the southpaw.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Edge but does not carry! A length ball on off, Shahidi looks to defend staying in the crease but the ball takes the outside edge. It goes on a bounce to the left of second slip. This is really good bowling.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Typical fast-bowler's response after being hit for a boundary. Bowled on middle, Shahidi ducks under it and lets it go.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Solid shot. Used the pace on the ball there and got it through the massive gap between mid off and point. A really full ball on middle, punch-driven through the off side using the pace. The ball races away from Warner who tries to give chase there.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled by Cummins. Good length delivery on off, Shah defends it out. 3 runs and a wicket from the over. Excellent over by Pat Cummins.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shah defends it off the back foot.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Shahidi plays it towards point for a run and gets off the mark.
1.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Cummins bowls it on a good length and outside off, Shahidi looks to drive but misses it due to the away swing on this one.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! The second one departs. Zazai follows his opening partner back home. An away-swinger bowled outside off, goes away from the left-hander. Hazrat looks to drive this away from the body but gets a nick on it. Carey takes a simple catch and that means it will be the second wicket in the second over of the game. The class of their pacers is showing here!
1.1 overs (1 Run) Not much use of the Free Hit! In fact, it is a wicket but it will not be out as it was a Free Hit. A bouncer on middle, Rahmat looks to pull this away but just can get it high on the bat and lobs it towards mid-wicket. The fielder takes the catch too and then throws it back calmly to the bowler's end. Single taken meanwhile.
1.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Cummins has overstepped here. A length ball, swinging away from the right-hander. Left alone by Shah. The umpire spots the leg going over the line and hence gives a no ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Bowled really full, almost a low full toss. It was down the leg side but it takes the pad of the batsman on its way through. Hence not wided. Excellent first over from Starc.
0.5 over (3 Runs) The 150 kph barrier is broken on the fifth ball! On a length on middle and Shah does really well to flick this inswinger away through mid-wicket. Aaron Finch gives chase and keeps the ball just inside. Saves a run for his team.
0.4 over (0 Run) 146 clicks now and on a length outside off, Rahmat Shah defends on the front foot towards point.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! Ripper and the first one is gone for Afghanistan! The World Cup 2015's bowler of the tournament begins this World Cup with a bang! Mohammad Shahzad can do nothing about that ball, not many batsmen could. A full ball on middle, lands on a tuft of grass. The ball slightly swings in and when it moves like that on the pace it was bowled at, 143 kph, it is really going to be difficult for a new batsman. Shahzad is late to bring his bat down and by the time it does, the stumps are rattled. The umpires check for the no ball and Starc was really close to over-stepping there but luckily has not. MS has to depart. Perfect start for Australia!
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length this time outside off, Shahzad seemed in two minds there. He wanted to leave that ball but then was too late to do so. The ball goes off the willow towards point, luckily along the ground!
0.1 over (0 Run) Excellent ball from Starc! A really full ball, almost yorker length. Inswinging slightly, Shahzad comes ahead and then digs the ball out.