Women's T20 World Cup, India vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 23 February 2020 12:09 IST

Women's T20 World Cup: In the last five meetings between the two sides, India lead 3-2 on head-to-head record.

Women T20 World Cup: India defeated hosts Australia in their first match. © AFP

Their confidence on a high after the impressive win over title holders Australia, India will look to carry forward the momentum against a plucky Bangladesh in their second Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Perth on Monday. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav's magical spell helped India beat Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener on Friday but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side can't afford to take Bangladesh lightly as their eastern neighbours had beaten them twice in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup. Jemimah Rodrigues and 16-year-old promising opener Shafali Verma, who hit a typically aggressive 29 off 15 balls against Australia, were not a part of that Asia Cup team and the duo will need to play crucial roles if India want to beat Bangladesh. 

When is the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup match?

The India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup match will be played on February 24, Monday.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The Australia vs India Women's T20 World Cup match will be played at the WACA Ground, Perth.

What time does the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup match will begin at 04:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup match?

The India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup match?

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • India are high on confidence after beating defending champions Australia
  • India lead Bangladesh 3-2 on head-to-head record in last five meetings
  • A win against Bangladesh will take India closer to the knock-out rounds
