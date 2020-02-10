 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Dream Come True": Teen Sensation Shafali Verma On Meeting Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: 10 February 2020 20:58 IST

Shafali Verma, who broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record to become the youngest Indian to hit an international fifty, finally met her idol.

"Dream Come True": Teen Sensation Shafali Verma On Meeting Sachin Tendulkar
Shafali Verma with her "childhood hero" Sachin Tendulkar. © Twitter

Teenage sensation Shafali Verma fulfilled her childhood dream of meeting her idol Sachin Tendulkar when she caught up with the Master Blaster in Australia. The 16-year-old clicked a picture with Sachin Tendulkar and uploaded it on her Instagram account with a heart-warming post. "The reason i took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised and but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that i got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me @sachintendulkar," Shafali wrote.

On November 9, Shafali had broken Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record when she became the youngest Indian to slam a half-century in international cricket as she scored a belligerent 49-ball 73 against West Indies.

Shafali will be in action at the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team launches its bid for a first World Cup title.

Catch the action live on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar from February 21 onwards.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team India Women India Women Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Shafali Verma Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.