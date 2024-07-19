Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Pakistan LIVE, Women's Asia Cup T20: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India Make 3 Changes, Pakistan Opt To Bat
India vs Pakistan Women LIVE Scorecard: India lead Pakistan 11-3 in T20I head-to-head.
India vs Pakistan, Womens Asia Cup T20 LIVE Updates:© X (Twitter)
India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024, LIVE Updates: Pakistan captain Nida Dar won the toss and opted to bat first against India in their Women's Asia Cup T20 match at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. India take on Pakistan on the first day of the Asian tournament. India come into the tournament as overwhelming favourites, having won seven out of the eight Asia Cup tournaments played till date. Not only that, Harmanpreet Kaur's side holds an 11-3 advantage over Pakistan in T20Is. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 game:
- 18:56 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Pitch report -"There was good bounce and pace for the seamers and it held up a little for the spinners in the earlier game. You gotta take wind into consideration which might play a crucial role. 65 metres all the around the ground," said ex-Irish cricketer Isobel Joyce.
- 18:41 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Here are the playing XIs -India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur SinghPakistan Women: Sidra Ameen, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Nida Dar(c), Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah
- 18:40 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: 3 changes for India"For us anything was okay because the conditions are gonna be the same for the 40 overs. Every game is important for us and we want to get into rhythm from the first game. We have made 3 changes from the last T20I we played against South Africa," said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
- 18:40 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Here is what Nida Dar said -"We will bat first, looks like a dry wicket. We have practiced and trained a lot in Karachi and we are well prepared for this contest. It is a great opportunity ahead of the T20 World Cup. We have a good combination and bowlers and batters and hoping for a good game," said Pakistan captain Nida Dar after the toss.
- 18:35 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Pakistan opt to batPakistan captain Nida Dar has won the toss and opted to bat first against India in their Women's Asia Cup T20 match.
- 18:28 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Eyes also on Nida DarThe Pakistan skipper brings experience and versatility to the bowling attack through her crafty off-spin bowling. This year, Nida became the highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is during Pakistan's second game against England in Northampton. Her sharp off-spin deliveries and power-hitting abilities make her a true all-rounder for Pakistan, something that India has experienced in the past during their last Asia Cup meeting in Sylhet.
- 18:11 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Smriti among players to watch out forThe India vice-captain comes into the tournament on the back of a scintillating performance across formats in the recent home series against South Africa. Scores of 117, 136 and 90 in India’s 3-0 ODI sweep at Bengaluru fetched her Player of the Series Award. It was followed by the left-handed opener making 149 in the lone Test and scores of 46 and 54 not out in the two T20Is at Chennai. With Shafali Verma in good form too, expect Smriti to bat for long and take India to a winning position.
- 18:08 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Head-to-headIndia come in as the defending champions and have won the tournament seven times. They also have an 11-3 lead over Pakistan in women’s T20I meetings. On the other hand, Pakistan enter the event after an inconsistent run of results in their bilateral commitments but have the confidence to upstage India, as they did in the 2022 edition of the tournament at Sylhet in Bangladesh.
- 18:05 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: A big game!An India vs Pakistan clash is a much-anticipated encounter in any sport. Make it in cricket and the match becomes all more interesting. It will be a battle between Harmanpreet Kaur-led India and Nida Dar-led Pakistan.
- 17:46 (IST)Welcome folks!Hello guys, welcome to the live blog of Women's Asia Cup T20 game between India and Pakistan. Stay conected for all the live updates.
