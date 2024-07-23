India vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: India take on Nepal in their next match of Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Tuesday in Dambulla. India come to this clash after defeating United Arab Emirates by 78 runs. Earlier, they also edged past arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets. On the other hand, Nepal defeated UAE in their opening game by six wickets but lost their second match against Pakistan by nine wickets. India eye their third win of the tournament.

When will the India vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, July 23.

Where will the India vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

What time will the India vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)