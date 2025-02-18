Story ProgressBack to home
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates WPL 2025
WPL Live Score, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bowl first against Gujarat Giants.
WPL Live Score, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bowl first against Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League match on Tuesday. MI handed debuts to two U-19 World Cup-winning Indian players - opener G Kamalini and left-arm spinner Parunika Sisodia. Gujarat Giants fielded the same XI that secured a six-wicket win over UP Warriorz in their previous match. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are coming off a narrow two-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller in their opening game. (Live Scorecard)
Match 5, Women's Premier League, 2025, Feb 18, 2025
Play In Progress
GG
20/3 (5.0)
MI
BCA Stadium, Vadodara
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.00
Batsman
Ash Gardner
4* (7)
Harleen Deol
0 (3)
Bowler
Shabnim Ismail
10/1 (3)
Hayley Matthews
2/1 (1)
GG vs MI WPL Live Updates
No run.
No run.
Tosses the ball up on off. Harleen Deol drives it to covers.
Nagging length on the stumps. Harleen Deol blocks it off the front foot.
Harleen Deol walks in with Gujarat in a spot of bother.
OUT! CAUGHT! Amelia Kerr grabs a blonder at deep mid-wicket and Gujarat are three down inside the powerplay! Hayley Matthews gets her first in her first over as Dayalan Hemalatha walks back to a false shot. Hayley Matthews tosses the ball up on the stumps. Dayalan Hemalatha dances down the track and slogs the ball hard, giving it a good height towards the left of deep mid-wicket. Amelia Kerr runs well to her left and grabs the ball with a good dive. Dayalan Hemalatha walks back for 9 (11) and gujarat are now 16/3.
Nagging length on off. Dayalan Hemalatha moves in and flicks the ball to square leg.
Low fulltoss to start off the over. Dayalan Hemalatha flicks the ball infront of deep square leg for a quick couple. Good fielding in the deep to keep the ball down to a couple.
First signs of spin as Hayley Matthews has now been tossed the ball.
Nagging length on top of the off stump. Ash Gardner blocks it off the front foot.
Skipper, Ash Gardner is the next batter in.
OUT! CAUGHT! Sanskriti Gupta grabs it easily at sweeper covers and Laura Wolvaardt walks back for 4 (7)! Huge wicket for Mumbai and they are running away with control of the game! Shabnim Ismail runs in hard form over the wicket and pitches the ball wide outside the off stump, taking away the pace. Laura Wolvaardt goes for an inside-out shot and mistimes the ball up in the air. The ball goes straight to Sajana S at sweeper covers who does not make a mistake. Gujarat are 14/2 now.
LEG BYE! On the pads, fuller. Dayalan Hemalatha looks to slog it but wears it on the pads, away from the leg stump. The batters run a single as leg bye.
Much fuller on the off stump line. Dayalan Hemalatha drives the ball straight to mid off.
Hits the length hard on top of the leg stump. Dayalan Hemalatha walks across the stumps and looks to slog the ball but misses.
Drops the ball short outside off. Dayalan Hemalatha looks to cut the ball but gets an inside edge back to the wicketkeeper on the bounce.
Drops the ball short. Dayalan Hemalatha pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
FOUR! CHEEKY! Good presence of mind from Dayalan Hemalatha! Short and wide from Natalie Sciver-Brunt outside the off stump line and Dayalan Hemalatha gets back deep in the crease and opens the face of the bat well, to beat the short third fielder and get her first boundary of the innings.
Full delivery on the pads. Hemalatha deploys a measured leg glance and picks a couple before the deep backward square leg fielder clears up.
Much fuller on the stumps. Dayalan Hemalatha drives it off the front foot to mid on.