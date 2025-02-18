WPL Live Score, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bowl first against Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League match on Tuesday. MI handed debuts to two U-19 World Cup-winning Indian players - opener G Kamalini and left-arm spinner Parunika Sisodia. Gujarat Giants fielded the same XI that secured a six-wicket win over UP Warriorz in their previous match. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are coming off a narrow two-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller in their opening game. (Live Scorecard)