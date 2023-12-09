The Women's Premier League 2024 auction has began with five franchises looking to rope in a maximum of 30 players cumulatively. So far, five players have already been picked up. Gujarat Giants picked Phoebe Litchfield for Rs 1 crore while Delhi Capitals bought Annabel Sutherland for Rs 2 crore. Those are the two highest bids so far. The Gujarat Giants, who finished bottom in the points table last season, released the most number of players ahead of the auction, and were hence, in need to bolster their squad the most. The likes of Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz needed a maximum of 5 players each while the Giants were in need of 10.

Full list of old and unsold players:

1. Phoebe Litchfield - Sold - Gujarat Giants - Rs 1 crore

2. Dani Wyatt -Sold - UP Warriorz - Rs 30 Lakh

3. Bharti Fulmali - Unsold

Advertisement

4. Mona Meshram - Unsold

5. Veda Krishnamurthy - Unsold

6. Punam Raut - Unsold

7. Naomi Stalenberg - Unsold

Advertisement

8. Maia Bouchier - Unsold

9. Priya Punia - Unsold

10. Georgia Wareham - Sold - Rs 40 lakh - Royal Challengers Bangalore

11. Devika Vaidya - Unsold

12. Annabel Sutherland - Sold - Rs 2 Crore - Delhi Capitals

13. S. Meghana - Unsold

14. Deandra Dottin - Unsold

15. Nadine De Klerk - Unsold

16. Meghna Singh - Sold - Rs 30 lakh - Gujarat Giants

17. Chamari Athapaththu - Unsold

18. Bess Heath - unsold

19. Sushma Verma - Unsold

20. Amy Jones - Unsold

21. Tammy Beaumont - Unsold

22. Nuzhat Parween - Unsold

23. Lea Tahuhu - Unsold

24. Kim Garth - Unsold

25. Simran Bahadur - Unsold

26. Shabnim Ismail - Sold - Rs 1.20 crore - Mumbai Indians

27. Shamilia Connell - Unsold

28. Kate Cross - Sold - Rs 30 lakh - Royal Challengers Bangalore

29. Amanda-Jade Wellington - Unsold

30. Preeti Bose - Unsold

31. Ekta Bisht - Sold - Rs 60 lakh - Royal Challengers Bangalore

32. Alana King - Unsold

33. Gouher Sultana - Unsold

34. Inoka Ranaweera - Unsold

35. Drishya IV - Unsold

36. Vrinda Dinesh - Sold - Rs 1.30 crore - UP Warriorz

37. Trisha Poojitha - Unsold

38.