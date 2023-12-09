WPL 2024 Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players: Women's Premier League Live Updates
WPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Giants picked Phoebe Litchfield for Rs 1 crore while Delhi Capitals bought Annabel Sutherland for Rs 2 crore
The Women's Premier League 2024 auction has began with five franchises looking to rope in a maximum of 30 players cumulatively. So far, five players have already been picked up. Gujarat Giants picked Phoebe Litchfield for Rs 1 crore while Delhi Capitals bought Annabel Sutherland for Rs 2 crore. Those are the two highest bids so far. The Gujarat Giants, who finished bottom in the points table last season, released the most number of players ahead of the auction, and were hence, in need to bolster their squad the most. The likes of Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz needed a maximum of 5 players each while the Giants were in need of 10.
Full list of old and unsold players:
1. Phoebe Litchfield - Sold - Gujarat Giants - Rs 1 crore
2. Dani Wyatt -Sold - UP Warriorz - Rs 30 Lakh
3. Bharti Fulmali - Unsold
4. Mona Meshram - Unsold
5. Veda Krishnamurthy - Unsold
6. Punam Raut - Unsold
7. Naomi Stalenberg - Unsold
8. Maia Bouchier - Unsold
9. Priya Punia - Unsold
10. Georgia Wareham - Sold - Rs 40 lakh - Royal Challengers Bangalore
11. Devika Vaidya - Unsold
12. Annabel Sutherland - Sold - Rs 2 Crore - Delhi Capitals
13. S. Meghana - Unsold
14. Deandra Dottin - Unsold
15. Nadine De Klerk - Unsold
16. Meghna Singh - Sold - Rs 30 lakh - Gujarat Giants
17. Chamari Athapaththu - Unsold
18. Bess Heath - unsold
19. Sushma Verma - Unsold
20. Amy Jones - Unsold
21. Tammy Beaumont - Unsold
22. Nuzhat Parween - Unsold
23. Lea Tahuhu - Unsold
24. Kim Garth - Unsold
25. Simran Bahadur - Unsold
26. Shabnim Ismail - Sold - Rs 1.20 crore - Mumbai Indians
27. Shamilia Connell - Unsold
28. Kate Cross - Sold - Rs 30 lakh - Royal Challengers Bangalore
29. Amanda-Jade Wellington - Unsold
30. Preeti Bose - Unsold
31. Ekta Bisht - Sold - Rs 60 lakh - Royal Challengers Bangalore
32. Alana King - Unsold
33. Gouher Sultana - Unsold
34. Inoka Ranaweera - Unsold
35. Drishya IV - Unsold
36. Vrinda Dinesh - Sold - Rs 1.30 crore - UP Warriorz
37. Trisha Poojitha - Unsold
