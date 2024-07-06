Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Edben crashed out in the Wimbledon men's doubles second round after straight set defeat against Hendrick Jebens and Constantin Frantzen in London on Saturday. The second seeded Bopanna and Ebden went down to their unseeded German opponents 3-6, 6-7 (4) in little over an hour. The Australian Open winners Bopanna and Ebden conceded a break in the first set and it was enough for Jebens and Frantzen to go ahead in the match.

The match suspended due to rain when the second set was level at five games. There was no service break in the set.

Upon the resumption, the match drifted into the tie-breaker where the Jebens Frantzen took a comfortable 4-1 lead, which they never squandered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)