Novak Djokovic started his bid to capture a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon men's title with a straight-sets win over Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva on Tuesday in his first match since undergoing knee surgery. Djokovic eased to a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory in a shade under two hours on Centre Court against his 123rd-ranked rival. The 37-year-old Serb did not face a break point in the entire match, which he sealed with three aces.

Djokovic, chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, wore a grey support on his right knee after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus, which had forced him to withdraw from the French Open after the fourth round last month.

"It was very good. I was very pleased with the way I moved on the court today," said Djokovic after taking his career Wimbledon first-round record to 19-0.

"Obviously coming into Wimbledon this year, it was a little bit of a different circumstance for me because of the knee.

"I didn't know how everything was going to unfold on the court really. Practice sessions are quite different to official match play, so I'm just extremely glad about the way I played and the way I felt today."

Djokovic will face British wildcard Jacob Fearnley or Spanish qualifier Alejandro Moro Canas for a place in the last 32.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Advertisement