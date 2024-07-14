Djokovic and Alcaraz Live Updates, Wimbledon 2024 Men's Singles Final: Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz is on the charge in the Wimbledon men's singles final against Novak Djokovic, taking the first set 6-2 at the Centre Court. The Spaniard broke the Serb twice in the opener, including the first game which last around 15 minutes. Djokovic is playing in his 10th Wimbledon final and 37th at the 75 majors in which he has played. A 25th Grand Slam title would be an all-time record for men and women, snapping the mark of 24 he shares with Margaret Court. On the other hand, Alcaraz, 16 years Djokovic's junior, is in his fourth Grand Slam final and is looking to add a second Wimbledon to his 2022 US Open breakthrough and French Open title from last month. [Live Score: Djokovic 0 (0)-(1) 0 Alcaraz]

Here are the Live Updates of Wimbledon 2024 Men's Singles Final Between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Wimbledon Live: Alcaraz takes the opening set! Djokovic's forehand hit the net and Alcaraz had two set points. Alcaraz takes the set as his first serve down the T is too much for the Serb. Utter dominance from the Spaniard. He takes the first set 6-2

July 14 2024 19:17 (IST) Wimbledon Live: Djokovic survives! Djokovic serves for survival and holds at 0. Alcaraz will now have the chance to take the set with a serve of his own

Djokovic 2:5 Alcaraz

July 14 2024 19:15 (IST) Wimbledon Live: Bragging rights, Alcaraz! On the backfoot for the first time, Alcaraz saves a break point before turning the tide on the Serb. He now has a double break and 5-1 lead. The crowd on Centre is a bit stunned.

Djokovic 1:5 Alcaraz

July 14 2024 19:12 (IST) Wimbledon Live: Double break for Carlitos! Double break for Alcaraz as he now leads 4-1. This has been a dominant display from the Spaniard. He has Djokovic a bit rattled.

Djokovic 1:4 Alcaraz

July 14 2024 19:10 (IST) Wimbledon Live: ALcaraz on fire! Alcaraz is in no mood to slow down! Wins eight straight points on his serve to go 3-1 up in the first set.

Djokovic 1:3Alcaraz

July 14 2024 19:03 (IST) Wimbledon Live: Djokovic not down yet! After that intense opening game, Djokovic will be delighted to hold to 30. He reduced the deficit

Djokovic 1:2 Alcaraz

July 14 2024 19:02 (IST) Wimbledon Live: Easy hold for Alcaraz! Another Djokovic backhand into the tramlines and Alcaraz follows the break with an easy hold. Great call by the Spaniard to give Djokovic the first serve

Djokovic 0:2 Alcaraz

July 14 2024 19:00 (IST) Wimbledon Live: Alcaraz breaks! A gruelling first game comes to an end as Alcaraz breaks Djokovic early in the first set. Djokovic hits his forehand into the tramlines and Alcaraz has the lead 15 minutes into the match

Djokovic 0:1 Alcaraz

July 14 2024 18:45 (IST) Wimbledon Live: We are underway! Djokovic gets un underway in this first set! But he is on the backfoot as Alcaraz is on the attack right from the get-go.

July 14 2024 18:39 (IST) Wimbledon Live: We are moments away from the start! Both men are out at the court doing their pre-match drills. For the record, Djokovic has won their past two meetings -- in the 2023 Cincinnati Open final and then in the semi-finals of the season-ending ATP Tour Finals

July 14 2024 18:33 (IST) Wimbledon Live: Can Alcaraz join the elite! The Spaniard Alcaraz is bidding to become only the sixth man to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.

July 14 2024 18:28 (IST) Wimbledon Live: Djokovic eyes history! A win today will make the 37-year-old Djokovic the oldest Wimbledon champion of the modern era.

July 14 2024 18:27 (IST) Wimbledon Live: Djokovic eyes redemption! Just five weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee, Djokovic will look to avenge his defeat from last year's final.

July 14 2024 18:18 (IST) Wimbledon Live: Hello! Hello and welcome to our live blog for the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final between defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time winner Novak Djokovic.