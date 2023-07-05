Top seed Iga Swiatek beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 on Wednesday to cruise into the Wimbledon third round. The reigning US Open and French Open champion has never been beyond the fourth round at the grass-court tournament but has dropped just six games so far at the All England Club.

The 22-year-old Polish player broke her 84th-ranked Spanish opponent three times in the opening set of their Centre Court clash. She then romped through the second set without dropping a game.

Former world number two Anett Kontaveit said she was in too much pain to continue her tennis career after Wimbledon following her first-round win on Wednesday.

The Estonian announced last month that she would be retiring after the grass-court Grand Slam in London at the tender age of 27.

She said on social media that she had been told by medical specialists that she had lumbar disc degeneration in her back.

Kontaveit beat Italian qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to prolong her farewell tournament and will pla

Medvedev Wins

World number three Daniil Medvedev marked his return to Wimbledon after last year's ban on Russian players with a first-round win on Wednesday.

Medvedev defeated French-born British wild card Arthur Fery, ranked at 391 in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

The former US Open champion will face either Adrian Mannarino of France or compatriot Alexander Shevchenko for a place in the last 32. In 2022, the All England Club banned all Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon on response to the invasion of Ukraine.