Novak Djokovic, the man who has 23 Grand Slam titles to his name, was in search of the 24th at the Wimbledon 2023 as he came across World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. Hoping to equal the record of winning the most Grand Slam titles a singles player and an eighth Wimbledon title, Djokovic met his match in the form of Alcaraz, with the two producing an enthralling 5-set contest. However, it was Alcaraz who emerged triumphant, winning his first Grand Slam title at the England's Club, ending the Serb's 34-match unbeaten run in the competition.

But, who really is Carlos Alcaraz, the man who Novak Djokovic described as the 'Spanish Bull' who has the best of all three worlds -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic himself?

- The Spaniard made his professional debut in 2018, and won his first Grand Slam title (US Open) in 2022.

- Born in El Palmar (Murcia), a small village with around 24,000 inhabitants, Alcaraz grew up in a family that had an affinity towards tennis. His grandfather and father, both played tennis professionally. His father even runs a tennis academy.

- Alcaraz's trainer is Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former World No. 1 and two-time Olympian who also won the French Open title in 2003.

- In an interview, Alcaraz had admitted that although his game is a lot like Roger Federer's, he wants to be like Rafael Nadal, whom he called his role model.

- Alcaraz won his first ATP Tour title (the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag) in 2021. In the process, he became the youngest ATP Tour winner since Kei Nishikori (18) in 2008.

- In 2022, he also won two ATP Masters 1000 in Miami and Madrid. In total, he won 4 ATP titles that year, the other two being ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro and the Conde Godo (Barcelona).

- The Wimbledon final showdown wasn't the first time Alcaraz had gotten the better of Djokovic. In 2022, Alcaraz had beaten Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev to be crowned champion at the Madrid Open.

- As Alcaraz (20) took on Djokovic (36) the tennis world saw the biggest age gap between two finalists in a Grand Slam in about 50 years.

- The 20-year-old Alcaraz only won his second Grand Slam title by beating Djokovic 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 in the Wimbledon 2023 final.