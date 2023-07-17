Novak Djokovic's dream of clinching a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title was shattered on Sunday after lost against Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2023 final. The 20-year-old Spaniard won his second major title, following his US Open title last year. On the other hand, it was Djokovic's first defeat on Centre Court after a hiatus of 10 years. World number one Alcaraz defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes of breathless action on Centre Court.

It was the first time that Djokovic lost any Grand Slam match after winning the opening set. Alcaraz's dominance visibly troubled Djokovic as he went on to take out his frustration on his racket.

The incident took place during the third game when after Alcaraz broke his serve in the final set. Djokovic, who was moving towards his seat, lost his cool and slammed his racket against the wooden post and broke it into pieces. After this incident, chair umpire Fergus Murphy immediately gave a warning to the Serb about the code violation.

The Djokovic racket smash against the net post: pic.twitter.com/2k4BiDNOS2 — Olly (@Olly_Tennis_) July 16, 2023

This unfortunate act by the 23-time Grand Slam winner did not go well with the netizens and he was severely criticised.

Can he get a fine for that? — Becca (@Oxorius) July 16, 2023

Literally no one cares about the anyways Carlos gonna create history today — Aakarsh (@Rafan_04) July 16, 2023

Doing this in front of his kids! I don't understand his culture. — BiLateral (@Bi08101657) July 17, 2023

This guy should be banned from playing tennis, what a mess? He has forgotten that people lost their matches against him as well — Shadrack Okoye (@OkoyeShadrack) July 16, 2023

If it was a female player who smashed her racket like that she would be labelled ‘emotional' or ‘crazy' but because it's Djokovic he's ‘passionate' #Wimbeldon #WimbledonFinal — Isobel Haslam (@izzykatehaslam) July 16, 2023

Apart from this, during the course of the match, Djokovic saw the support for Alcaraz rapidly increase, especially as the Serb continued to be targeted by the crowd and the referee overtime violation.

Djokovic would often take 33 seconds to serve, compared to Alcaraz's 27 seconds. Djokovic was even told to 'get on with it' as he looked to buy a few seconds against a fitter and younger Alcaraz.

It was only in the second set tie-break that Djokovic was finally reprimanded with a penalty for time violation, having pushed the limit throughout the match until that point.

The decision from umpire Fergus Murphy received a rousing cheer from the crowd at the venue. Someone was even heard saying 'finally' as the penalty was confirmed.