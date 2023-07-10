The Wimbledon Round of 16 clash between defending champion Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz was an intense affair with both players getting pushed to their limits. However, there was one moment in the match which left both the players and fans in splits. During the second set of the match, Djokovic chased a drop shot from Hurkacz which bounced inside his side but the spin took it towards Hurkacz's end. The top seed stretched out to get a decisive touch on the ball but ended up getting tripped by the net and completely lost his control. Djokovic did not sustain any injuries due to the incident but it left everyone in splits as Hurkacz enquired about his well-being and they even had a small chat.

Novak Djokovic took a two sets lead over Hubert Hurkacz in their Wimbledon last 16 clash on Sunday when play was halted ahead of a locally agreed night-time curfew.

Djokovic, playing his 100th match at the tournament, was 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6) ahead against the Pole when the match was suspended in time for the 11pm time limit.

The pair will resume on Monday with the winner to face Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals.

Defending champion Djokovic is chasing a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 24th career Grand Slam crown.

Earlier, Djokovic made the Wimbledon fourth round for the 15th time on Friday, beating old rival Stan Wawrinka and a night-time curfew as Andy Murray hinted his All England Club days may be over.

Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and 24th career Grand Slam crown, came through 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) against the 38-year-old Wawrinka.

