Wimbledon 2023, Men's Singles Final Live Score: Novak Djokovic Holds Serve vs Carlos Alcaraz, Score 2-2
Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Live Score: Novak Djokovic won the first set 6-1 after breaking Carlos Alcaraz twice in the first set.
Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz faces Novak Djokovic for third time.© AFP
Wimbledon 2023, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Men's Singles Final Live Updates: The summit clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles at Wimbledon 2023 is underway at the Centre Court in London. The Serbian tennis star dominated the show in the first set as he broke Alcaraz twice to eventually seal the set 6-1. Djokovic is attempting to equal Roger Federer's record of eight titles at the All England Club and match Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 Grand Slam crowns. Meanwhile, Alcaraz aims his maiden Wimbledon and second Grand Slam title.
Here are the Live Updates of Wimebledon 2023, Men's Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic:
- 19:45 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Djokovic holds serve!That's a good comeback from Novak Djokovic. After the 29-shot rally, he dominated to seal the game which was preceded by a powerful serve.Djokovic 2-2 Alcaraz (2nd set)
- 19:42 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Djokovic saves breakpoint!It was a long rally of backhands, certainly the longest of the match so far and Novak Djokovic ended on the winning side, eventually saving a breakpoint.
- 19:39 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Nice shot!A good drop shot from Carlos Alacarz and Novak Djokovic has no answer to it. He tried but could only hit the net with the ball.
- 19:38 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Djokovic breaks Alcaraz!Novak Djokovic is back in the set before it is too late for him. He has broken Carlos Alcaraz.Djokovic 1-2 Alcaraz (2nd set)
- 19:30 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Alcaraz breaks Djokovic!This was certainly the best game of the final so far. Carlos Alcaraz was really with his forehand and backhand shots. Meanwhile, Djokovic was a bit better with his power on those shots but he failed to hold the serveDjokovic 0-2 Alcaraz (2nd set)
- 19:26 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Lovely from Djokovic!Novak Djokovic took advantage from deuce after a perfect cross-court shot from his right hand. However, he soon conceded it to return back to the deuce again.
- 19:20 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Alcaraz holds serve!This is a good start for Carlos Alcaraz in the second set. He has held his serve after reacting superbly to the drop shots of Novak Djokovic. It seems the Serbian now has a tough opponent in Alcaraz. The match is on!Djokovic 0-1 Alcaraz (2nd set)
- 19:16 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Djokovic bags first set!Novak Djokovic holds his serve to win the set 6-1. This was always coming ever since he broke Carlos Alcaraz twice in the first set.Djokovic 6-1 Alcaraz (1st set)
- 19:13 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Alcaraz holds serve!Carlos Alcaraz held his serve after a good show in the sixth game. His cross-court shots were really nice, however, saving the set seems next to impossible thing for him from here.Djokovic 5-1 Alcaraz (1st set)
- 19:09 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Djokovic holds serve!Novak Djokovic holds his serve again. He is not giving any chance to Carlos Alcaraz with some great dominance.Djokovic 5-0 Alcaraz (1st set)
- 19:06 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Djokovic breaks Alcaraz again!Novak Djokovic makes it a 4-0 lead. Carlos Alacraz is struggling to play cross court forehand shots. Meanwhile, Djokovic is literally toying with the number 1 tennis player.Djokovic 4-0 Alcaraz (1st set)
- 19:01 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Djokovic holds serve!Novak Djokovic continues to dominate. He has held his serve against Carlos Alcaraz to now make it a 3-0 lead. Alcaraz has not got his rhythm yet. He is playing good shots that included a hit through his legs, but good placement is something that he has lacked so far.Djokovic 3-0 Alcaraz (1st set)
- 18:56 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Special guests in crowd!James Bond star Daniel Craig, Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore, and former Wimbledon champion Billie Jean King are here for the occasion.
- 18:55 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Another error from Alcaraz!Djokovic goes deep as Alcaraz charges the net. The Serb fires his backhand straight to the top seed, who mistimes his volley.
- 18:54 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Djokovic breaks Alcaraz!This is an impressive start from Novak Djokovic. He now leads 2-0 in the first set after breaking Carlos Alcaraz. At one point, the Serbian tennis star was leading 40-0. Alcaraz made a good comeback but Djokovic eventually won the game.Djokovic 2-0 Alcaraz (1st set)
- 18:48 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Djokovic holds serve!It was a tight game but Novak Djokovic managed to hold serve against Carlos Alcaraz, who fought well till the end.Djokovic 1-0 Alcaraz (1st set)
- 18:39 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Match starts!The final match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz has kicked off. It started with the serve of Novak Djokovic.
- 18:27 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Head-to-headBoth the players have played a total of two matches against each other with each of them winning one.Results of matches:2023 French Open -- Semi-final -- Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-12022 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid -- Semi-final -- Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)
- 18:04 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: A good opportunity for Djokovic!Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open and French Open this year earlier. If he wins on Sunday, it will take him just one major away from completing the first men's calendar Grand Slam since 1969. A big feat awaits Djokovic with Carlos Alcaraz being his closest opponent.
- 17:57 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Carlos Alcaraz eyes maiden WimbledonCarlos Alcaraz won his maiden Grand Slam title back in 2022 when he defeated Casper Ruud in the US Open final. He now eyes a second Grand Slam and maiden Wimbledon title.
- 17:48 (IST)Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Djokovic chases history!Novak Djokovic currently has 23 Grand Slam titles to his name. In case the Serbian star wins today, he will equal the all-time record of Margaret Court. Meanwhile, another Wimbledon title will also see Djokovic equalling the record of Roger Federer in the grass-court tournament.
- 17:27 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Wimbledon 2023, Men's Singles final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Stay connected for all the live updates related to the match here!
