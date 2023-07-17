Carlos Alcaraz left everyone utterly impressed with his heroic win over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final on Sunday. The Spaniard defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes of breathless action on Centre Court. It was his second major title, following his US Open title last year. With this win, world number one Alcaraz also shattered Djokovic's dream of clinching a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. After registering a historic win, Alcaraz posted a heartfelt message which has now gone viral.

Taking to Twitter, the Spaniard expressed his gratitude towards all his fans and supporters for their immense love and backing. Alcaraz, who is just 20 years old, became the third-youngest player to win the Wimbledon title.

"A lifelong dream! You always have to believe! I'm only 20 years old, and everything is happening too fast, but I'm very proud of how we work every day. Thank you, everyone, for your support, from the bottom of my heart!" tweeted Alcaraz.

A lifelong dream! You always have to believe! I'm only 20 years old, everything is happening too fast, but I'm very proud of how we work every day. Thank you everyone for your support, from the bottom of my heart! @Wimbledon



He also became the third player from Spain, after Rafael Nadal and Manuel Santana (1966 - pre-Open era) to clinch the coveted Wimbledon trophy.

When it comes to the youngest Wimbledon champion in the men's category, Boris Becker holds the all-time record, emerging champion at the All England's Club at the age of 17 years, 7 months, and 15 days.

While Becker holds the top spot, the No. 2 position (in Open Era) is held by Bjorn Borg (20 years 27 days, in 1976). Among the big three of modern game, Roger Federer bagged the Wimbledon title in 2003 when he was 21 years and 333 days old.

In the women's singles category, Martina Hingis won the 1997 title when she was just 16. She also set the record for the youngest person to win any major title, when she won the Australian Open title at 16 years, three months, and 26 days.