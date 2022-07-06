Twenty-year-old Jannik Sinner was in fine form as he nearly knocked the mighty Novak Djokovic out in their Wimbledon quarter-final clash on Tuesday, but the Serb came back fighting from two sets down to eventually win the thrilling encounter. Sinner, who had previously beaten Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16, showcased his abilities in the five-set encounter. There was one rally in particular which was as intense as rallies get and it saw both players scrambling across the court for 20 shots, which included lobs, volleys and smashes.

The rally, described as "outrageous" by Wimbledon's Twitter handle, was eventually won when Sinner lobbed the ball over Djokovic from the baseline.

"An outrageous rally, sealed in style by Jannik Sinner," Wimbledon tweeted along with the video.

The rally took place during the third set, when Djokovic was leading 4-2 as he looked to stay alive in the match.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner went on to triumph 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, completing a remarkable comeback.

In the process, Djokovic registered his 84th match win at Wimbledon, drawing level with Jimmy Connors in second place for most singles wins by a male player.

Eight-time winner Roger Federer leads the chart with 105 wins at Wimbledon.

The Serb will now take on Britain's Cameron Norrie in the semifinals on Friday.

"Huge congrats to Jannik for a big fight, he's so mature for his age, he has plenty of time ahead of him," Djokovic said in praise of his opponent after the match.